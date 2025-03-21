Grab our recent favorite action cam, the DJI Osmo Action 4, at the best price ever
Grab the DJI Osmo Action 4, our top-rated action cam, for under 200!
If you've been waiting for a chance to own one of the best action cameras on the market and our most-rated action camera, well now is the time as the DJI Osmo Action 4 is now down to well under £200 – much cheaper than the current model with the same size sensor or the arguably inferior GoPro Hero13 Black.
This 4K120p action camera is now positioned at a brilliant price for many use cases from using it as a best camera for YouTube or a great alternative to the best camera for vlogging.
SAVE over £40 at Amazon. Grab out best rated action camera of its cycle (only last year) for a more enjoyable price – £40 the already lower 2025 price. With its video recording capabilities of up to 4K120p and its 155° FOV, this is the perfect camera for most use cases.
🇺🇸 31% off in USA: Amazon $289 $199
With the DJI Osmo Action 4 you can capture sharp, high-definition footage in almost any environment. Building on its predecessor, the Osmo Action 4 retains key features such as dual screens, RockSteady and HorizonSteady stabilization, and a waterproof body.
It introduces upgrades like a larger sensor with higher megapixels, a 10-bit D-Log M color mode, and an enhanced microSD slot supporting larger cards. Equipped with a 1/1.3" sensor, the camera can record up to UHD 4K120 video, delivering smooth, detailed shots.
The ultra-wide 155° FOV ensures comprehensive framing, while the 10-bit D-Log M color mode offers over a billion colors and a broader dynamic range for vibrant, true-to-life footage.
But don't just take my word for it, this is what our in-house action cam expert Adam Juniper has to say about the DJI Osmo Action 4:
"The Osmo Action 4 isn't revolutionary in any respect except one – a significant one: the image sensor size leapfrogs the market leader. The camera also extends horizon balancing to useful resolutions and frame rates, and the waterproofing can go deeper. It adds up to mean, except a few scenarios, if you're happy with 4K, this is the best action camera of all."
Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
Read the full DJI Osmo Action 4 review for more details
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
- Adam JuniperManaging Editor
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.