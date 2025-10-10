Despite the enormously popular DJI Osmo Pocket 3 being one of the best vlogging cameras on the market, the American government is just weeks away from imposing a ban on all new DJI action cameras and drones – because, in short, they're made in China.

How will Americans still be able to get hold of it? They might not – but a very, very similar new device has just appeared on Amazon USA called the Xtra Muse Vlogging Camera.

And when I say similar, I mean similar. They look different in that the trim around the OLED screen is different, the name Xtra replaces the name DJI… but the subject tracking technology looks very alike, both cameras have 4K at up to 120fps, identical 3-axis gimbals (very much a DJI technology), 10-bit log color profiles…

Not convinced? How about the fact that 'Xtra' also seems to have a couple more 'Action' cameras that look not entirely dissimilar (read: exactly the same as) the DJI Osmo Action 4 and Action 5 Pro cameras? Meet the Xtra Pro Action Camera (as it is written on the Amazon page) and Xtra Edge Pro (as it is written on the front).

Xtra Edge Pro Image credit: Xtra DJI Osmo Action 5 Image credit: Xtra

At the moment, in the classic GoPro-sixed action camera, the alternative brand equivalent is actually more expensive than the 'original' DJI (and currently our pick for the best action camera) thanks to a lingering deal, but who knows how long this will last once imports are restricted on DJI.

This is expected to start happening at the end of 2025 (in the USA only) because DJI has been connected by the US government with the Chinese military, and no US government department has offered the company the 'security review' that the law requires for it to escape the automatic ban.

No, these cameras aren't drones. But because DJI makes drones, and the ban will work through banning any products that use radio technology (including WiFi), that will likely affect everything DJI makes, including these cameras.

Similar drones to some DJI models have also started to appear under different names in the US, so this kind of business practice might mean that a respected global brand just disappears under lots of different headings in the USA.

Expect the situation to remain clear as mud for at least the near future, as DJI and its customers navigate the impending ban.

