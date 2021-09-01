The best Sony A7R II deals in September 2021

Looking for the best Sony A7R II deals? Our team has done the leg work for you, and rounded up all the biggest savings on the second generation of Sony’s relatively compact mirrorless camera, right here.

And with lots of cheap camera deals on this model at the moment, this is a great time to invest. The Sony A7R II is two generations older than the current Sony A7R IV, so it doesn't have the new camera's super-fast continuous shooting speeds, but it does have Sony's ultra-sharp 42.4 megapixel sensor, in-body 5-axis image stabilization, 399-point wide-area hybrid autofocus and 4K video. There may be two newer versions of this model to choose from, but that is still a pretty impressive set of specs... and at some of the prices we have seen the Sony A7R II going for, it can be the bargain of the decade.

If you find it in one of the flash sales that we have seen at some retailers, this serious camera can be an unmissable opportunity for enthusiasts to get into Sony's high-end mirrorless camera system at an incredible price…

The best Sony A7R II deals You just won't find this resolution, for this little money Model number: ILCE-7RM2 | Type: Mirrorless | Sensor: Full frame | Megapixels: 42.4MP | Lens mount: Sony E | Screen: 3in tilting touchscreen, 1,229k dots | Viewfinder: EVF, 2,359k dots | Continuous shooting speed: 5fps | Max video resolution: 4K | User level: Enthusiast/professional 42.4 million tack-sharp pixels 4K video Amazing value with price drops Only 5fps continuous shooting Two generations old

