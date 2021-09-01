The best Sony A7R IV deals in September 2021

Looking for the best Sony A7R IV deals? Our team has done the leg work for you, and rounded up all the biggest savings on the fourth generation of Sony’s relatively compact mirrorless camera, right here. Released in 2019, the Sony A7R IV is one of the most lusted-after mirrorless cameras out there – due primarily to its incredible 61 megapixel full-frame sensor.

Whilst you can find medium format cameras with higher-resolution sensors, the beauty of the Alpha A7R IV is that it gives you all this detail in such a small manageable body – with the capability, thanks to its E-mount, of using the ever-increasing range of Sony lenses.

(Image credit: Sony)

The best Sony A7R IV deals With big features inside a relatively compact body, the A7R III is a smasher Type: Mirrorless | Sensor: Full-frame | Megapixels: 61MP | Lens mount: Sony E-mount | Screen: 3in LCD, 1,440,000 dots | Viewfinder: EVF, 5.76 million dots | Max burst speed: 10fps | Max video resolution: 4K | User level: Enthusiast/Professional Sublime image quality Excellent AF system Far from cheap Battery life not as high as DSLRs

The Sony A7R IV’s subtle design tweaks make it handle better than the A7R III (which can still be found on sale), and it has an impressive set of specs that include being able to shoot 4K video at up to 30 frames per second (and 1080p up to 120), continuous shooting speed of 10 frames for stills, dual UHS-II memory card slots and 5-axis in-body image stabilization, the A7R IV rewrites the rulebook for full-frame camera photography.

A key advantage of the large sensor is not just the resolution – but that if you shoot in cropped APS-C mode you still get 26 megapixel images – which is great for giving you that more reach for wildlife photography, when you need it. The ability to heavily crop your images will also be of particular appeal to editorial photographers - who can not second guess how designers may actually use their images.

(Image credit: Sony)

(Image credit: Sony)

