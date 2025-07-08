Sony’s best compact mirrorless camera for travel just returned to pre-tariff prices for Prime Day – and there’s a hack for another $100 rebate too
The Sony A6700 is now $100 off, plus it qualifies for a $100 rebate
Sony’s crop sensor mirrorless series mixes the brand’s imaging tech inside of smaller, travel-friendly bodies – and the best one yet just got a discount. The Sony A6700 is $100 off during Prime Day, making the body only $1,398 or the kit with a 16-50mm lens $1,498.
Sony says that the discount is the first time that the A6700 has been part of a sale promotion in the US, an impressive streak considering the camera turns two years old next week.
Sony, however, recently adjusted list prices in the US as a result of increased tariff costs, moving the A6700 from $1,399 body only to $1,499. The Prime Day discount then, effectively puts the camera back at pre-tariff prices.
While multiple retailers have the Sony A6700 discounted, B&H bundles the camera with a free memory card and camera bag for the same price. The camera is also eligible for a $100 cash back rebate on top of the sale price. If you don't yet have any Sony E-Mount lenses, factor in another $100 to the price to get the bundle with a kit lens.
But there may be a way to sweeten the deal – Sony currently has a cash-back program for cameras registered within 30 days of purchase. The rebate gives buyers $100 back on a Visa gift card, provided shoppers meet the terms, including having a receipt and registering within 30 days of purchase.
The Sony A6700 is the brand’s best APS-C mirrorless camera, mixing the series’ small size with impressive AI-based subject detection autofocus. The crop sensor and rangefinder-inspired design work to make the Sony a6700 smaller than Sony’s full-frame cameras. Digital Camera World ranked the A6700 as the most versatile travel camera and the best Sony travel camera and gave it a 4.5-star ranking.
While smaller, the 26MP sensor is no slouch either, and the camera’s 11 fps bursts and subject detection autofocus make the camera a budget option for wildlife photography, as well as travel photography. The camera’s 4K recording also help make the A6700 an option for hybrid creators, as the viewfinder and autofocus have an edge over Sony’s vlogging-style cameras when it comes to stills.
While Sony’s steepest Prime Day discounts go to high-end cameras, with the promotion being the first one for the A6700 and prices just increased from tariffs, the $100 discount plus the $100 rebate may be a rare chance to get the camera under pre-tariff prices.
