GoPro Hero12 Black action camera falls to its lowest price ever

We have seen the prices of the GoPro Hero12 action camera steadily falling in recent months, but have just spotted that it can now be bought for £232.30 at Amazon – which is the lowest price we have ever seen for this 2013 flagship camera.

Sure, the newer GoPro Hero13 Black is now also available - but that is about £60 more expensive at the moment, so this discount on last year's model is a seriously tempting deal.

Save 41% GoPro Hero 12 Black: was £399.99 now £234.30 at Amazon SAVE £165 at Amazon. With its 5.3K video recording and 27MP photos, this GoPro is built for content. With a larger square sensor, you can use clips across multiple platforms and ratios to make your videos go longer. Read more ▼

The GoPro Hero 12 Black, offered some great improvements on the previous Hero 11 Black. Notably, it offers a new mounting option, supports Bluetooth microphones, features dual-channel audio, and introduces HDR video. These improvements make it an excellent choice for professionals and editors, earning it a spot in our best action camera roundup.

It retains the 27MP sensor of the Hero 11 Black and supports multiple aspect ratios, including 8:7, allowing you to capture stunning 5.3K/60p video. The Hero 12 Black performs best in well-lit conditions, continuing GoPro's challenge with low-light performance. A lens mod is also available, providing an expansive 177º field of view.

New to the Hero 12 Black is Bluetooth audio support, enabling the use of any wireless headphones with a built-in microphone, such as AirPods, for recording narrations or voiceovers. Professionals will also appreciate the addition of Timecode Sync, GP-Log, and LUT support, enhancing its functionality for advanced video editing.

