Sony RX1R III just hit its lowest price yet – Here’s why you should care

The Sony RX1R III has just dropped to its lowest-ever price, thanks to a $100 cashback offer direct from Sony. That brings the total down to $4,998, reduced from its launch price of $5,098.



To redeem your $100 cashback, you must have your receipt and camera serial number and input them into this website

Sony RX1R III: was £5,098 now £4,997.50 at BHPhoto SAVE $100 at B&H with Sony cashback offer. The Sony RX1R III is a beautifully compact full-frame camera with a stunning 61MP sensor and a fixed Zeiss 35mm f/2 lens, delivering exceptional image quality in a discreet, travel-friendly body.

While it’s still a high-end investment, any saving on a camera this refined is worth noting - especially one that’s long been considered a cult favourite among serious photographers. It’s rare to see discounts on premium compact cameras, particularly one with a full-frame sensor and such a niche following, so this offer is definitely worth a closer look.

At the heart of the RX1R III is a 61MP back-illuminated full-frame sensor paired with a fixed Zeiss 35mm f/2 lens, offering image quality that rivals some of the best interchangeable lens systems on the market. It’s also impressively compact—small enough to take anywhere, yet capable of delivering stunning results in both stills and video. Add in fast hybrid autofocus, real-time tracking, and a pop-up OLED viewfinder, and you've got a travel-friendly powerhouse that doesn't cut corners. It’s built for those who want maximum quality with minimum fuss.

There’s something special about shooting with a fixed lens camera like this—it slows you down, encourages composition, and strips away the noise of choice. You start to see differently, more intentionally, and that’s where the RX1R III excels. It feels like a modern-day classic, a camera built not just for convenience but for the pure joy of photography. For street photographers, travel shooters, or anyone chasing detail-rich files in a stealthy form factor, it ticks all the right boxes.

Deals like this are rare for a camera that’s both this specialised and this desirable. If you’ve had your eye on the RX1R III, this might be the nudge you’ve been waiting for. It’s not just about the discount - it’s about getting your hands on a camera that does one thing incredibly well, and does it with style.