The best budget webcam in 2022

The best budget webcam will help you improve the video and audio quality of your Zoom meetings, Microsoft Teams calls and more. In short, it will make you look and sound more professional, without costing a fortune.

Yes, you could spend hundreds of dollars on the best 4K webcams, but for most of us, that's just going to be overkill. Especially when, by spending well under $50, you can still boost the quality of your video calls considerably, beyond what your computer's in-built webcam has to offer.

In this article, we've brought together the best cheap webcams on the market today, offering crisp audio and high-quality video, with resolutions ranging from 780p to 1080p Full HD. (However, if there's something specific you need that isn't catered for here, seeout our general guide to the best webcams.)

Best budget webcams in 2022

(Image credit: Amy Davies/Digital Camera World)

The eMeet c960 is our pick as the best budget webcam overall. It's easy and straightforward to set up, and is compatible with both Windows and Mac.

With Full HD 1080p video at 30fps, and a 90 degree field of view, the picture quality is very good. You can angle the camera up and downwards, and if you're in a dimly lit room, you'll appreciate the in-built auto low-light correction tech. Plus you get a privacy cover, and good audio from two omnidirectional noise reduction mics.

As you'd expect from the price, this is a fairly basic webcam. For example, there's no digital zoom and no autofocus. But it'll still make your video calls look and sound much better than your computer's in-built webcam, for a low price indeed. For more details, see our eMeet C960 webcam review (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: Ausdom)

Do you make a lot of video calls from noisy offices? Then you may prefer the Ausdom AW615, because we found the noise-cancelling technology with its built-in mic worked the best out of all the cheap webcams on this list.

This is also a great budget webcam in general. It's compatible with both Windows and Mac, and the picture quality is fantastic for the price, thanks to Full HD 1080p resolution, 30fps and a 65 degree viewing angle. Digital zoom is also included. On the downside, there's no privacy cover and the picture in low light isn't as good as the eMeet 960, number one on our list.

(Image credit: Jessica Weatherbed/Digital Camera World )

The C310 HD, like the rest of the cheap webcams on our list, does not offer Full HD resolution. However, 720p at 30fps will be good enough for most purposes. And on the plus side, this device is very easy to set up. It's also very small (71 x 31 x 26mm) and super-light (75g).

This cheap webcam boasts auto light correction tech and noise reduction, but in practice we didn't find either of these strikingly effective. So overall, we'd mainly recommend this one if smallness and lightness is your priority; if you have a Chromebook (it's compatible with Chrome OS); or if you find one for a very low price. For more details, see our Logitech C310 webcam review.

(Image credit: Logitech)

Logitech has a number of sub-$50 webcams available right now, and they're all pretty good. The C505e is very similar to the c310 (number three on our list); the main differences are the long-range microphone and extra-long cable.

The former is a single, omnidirectional mic with noise-reduction technology, which is engineered to support clear conversation up to 3m away, even in busy environments. The latter is a seven-foot long USB-A cable, along with a universal clip, giving you huge flexibility in terms of where to position your webcam.

• See also Best Logitech webcams

(Image credit: Alistair Charlton/Digital Camera World)

At time of writing, the C270 is the cheapest Logitech webcam on our list, despite being very similar the C310 (number 3 on our list). That said, you do get a less powerful sensor (3MP to the C310's 5MP) and the field of view is slightly narrower (55 degrees, to the C310's 60 degrees), so the picture you get won't be quite as good. Also note that the C310 is a bit bulkier.

On the whole, though, both webcams offers 780p resolution at 30fps, both are around the same weight, and both are compatible with Windows, Mac and ChromeOS. So if every penny counts to you, the C270 is definitely worth considering. For more details, see our Logitech C270 HD review (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Microsoft is a reliable and trusted tech brand, and a recent drop in price means its LifeCam Cinema webcam is now within the realms of "cheap". Note, though, that it's only compatible with Windows, so if you're using a Mac or Chromebook, you'll need to look elsewhere.

Otherwise, this well-made webcam has a lot to offer. With a quality, precision-cut, 5MP CMOS sensor, you'll enjoy a great picture with 720p resolution. And you'll benefit from a range of features, including TrueColor Technology, digital pan, tilt, and 5x digital zoom, auto focus (ranging from 6 inches to infinity), and automatic image adjustment with manual override.

(Image credit: Alistair Charlton/Digital Camera World)

If you're watching the pennies, then the Microsoft LifeCam HD-3000 offers a significantly cheaper alternative to the LifeCam Cinema, featured above. In fact, at time of writing, it's the cheapest webcam we can recommend today (as long as you have a Windows computer to use it with).

Like the former, you still get 720p resolution, a noise-reducing microphone, and TrueColor technology. The main things you're compromising on are the lack of autofocus, a narrower viewing angle, a less powerful (4MP) sensor and a more limited digital zoom (4x). But given the current price differential, you may well find that acceptable. For more details, see our Microsoft LifeCam HD-3000 review (opens in new tab).

