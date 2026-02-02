Logitech's new Rally AI takes a new direction for the PTZ camera – and hides it?
Logi adds a second camera for another view of the meeting room camera
Logitech has launched two new cameras, the new Rally AI Pro PTZ camera and the Rally AI which, together, have the goal of addressing more complicated meeting spaces.
The Rally AI Pro features a dual-camera system – with a traditional gimbal-mounted PTZ camera at the top with 15x hybrid zoom at the top, and a fixed camera system in the housing with a one-inch sensor and 115-degree field-of-view monitor the entire room.
The 15x zoom is made up of 3x optical and 5x digital, which is the same as Logitech's existing Rally cameras, but this features AI subject tracking and all-new motors for much more responsive subject tracking.
This kind of subject tracking was described as "Great if you're a pacer, like me" by Holly Zhou, who introduced the product.
Despite gaining a camera, and AI, the new Rally AI Pro is thinner than the previous model, protruding only around 10cm (4 inches) from the wall. While the top camera can turn down for privacy, the side camera has to roll away.
In terms of AI features, the cameras come fully equipped for the latest in multi-camera conferencing apps, which include Zoom and (which now supports up to 16 cameras) and Microsoft Teams multi-camera view. The system is also capable of pulling off this kind of AI without the help of the software, identifying the speaker and, indeed, avoiding people the other side of glass walls who might otherwise distract a meeting room camera.
When the camera goes on sale this Spring in America and Europe, it'll retail for $2,999 (around £2,200). The device will be offered in both a gray version and an off-white version, and a large array of fitting accessories will be available from Logitech too, including ceiling mounts and recessed wall mounts.
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
With several more weeks to wait, it remains to be seen whether this will make our guide to the best conference room cameras.
With over 20 years of expertise as a tech journalist, Adam brings a wealth of knowledge across a vast number of product categories, including timelapse cameras, home security cameras, NVR cameras, photography books, webcams, 3D printers and 3D scanners, borescopes, radar detectors… and, above all, drones.
Adam is our resident expert on all aspects of camera drones and drone photography, from buying guides on the best choices for aerial photographers of all ability levels to the latest rules and regulations on piloting drones.
He is the author of a number of books including The Complete Guide to Drones, The Smart Smart Home Handbook, 101 Tips for DSLR Video and The Drone Pilot's Handbook.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.