Logitech has launched two new cameras, the new Rally AI Pro PTZ camera and the Rally AI which, together, have the goal of addressing more complicated meeting spaces.

The Rally AI Pro features a dual-camera system – with a traditional gimbal-mounted PTZ camera at the top with 15x hybrid zoom at the top, and a fixed camera system in the housing with a one-inch sensor and 115-degree field-of-view monitor the entire room.

The 15x zoom is made up of 3x optical and 5x digital, which is the same as Logitech's existing Rally cameras, but this features AI subject tracking and all-new motors for much more responsive subject tracking.

This kind of subject tracking was described as "Great if you're a pacer, like me" by Holly Zhou, who introduced the product.

Despite gaining a camera, and AI, the new Rally AI Pro is thinner than the previous model, protruding only around 10cm (4 inches) from the wall. While the top camera can turn down for privacy, the side camera has to roll away.

Wall mounts with recesses will mean the Rally AI (not Pro) without the PTZ can almost disappear into the walls. (Image credit: Logitech Rally AI)

In terms of AI features, the cameras come fully equipped for the latest in multi-camera conferencing apps, which include Zoom and (which now supports up to 16 cameras) and Microsoft Teams multi-camera view. The system is also capable of pulling off this kind of AI without the help of the software, identifying the speaker and, indeed, avoiding people the other side of glass walls who might otherwise distract a meeting room camera.

When the camera goes on sale this Spring in America and Europe, it'll retail for $2,999 (around £2,200). The device will be offered in both a gray version and an off-white version, and a large array of fitting accessories will be available from Logitech too, including ceiling mounts and recessed wall mounts.

With several more weeks to wait, it remains to be seen whether this will make our guide to the best conference room cameras.