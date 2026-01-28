Is this the ultimate webcam? Obsbot Tiny 3 adds bigger sensors and AI audio to its miniature pan/zoom web camera

Obsbot has released two new PTZ webcams, the Tiny 3 and Tiny 3 Lite. These 4K webcams are the latest in the company's range of gimbal-based devices, bringing updated AI Tracking 2.0 subject-following, all in a slightly smaller body than the previous generation.

The new cameras feature improved audio systems, desk mode, whiteboard mode, gesture controls, and the Tiny 3 sports dual-native ISO and DCG HDR (while the Tiny 3 Lite has HDR and standard ISO).

"Tiny 3 delivers flagship imaging in an ultra-compact form for creators who want the best, while Tiny 3 Lite brings the same professional audio and AI experience to everyday workflows at a more accessible level." said Liu Bo, CEO of OBSBOT.

Both cameras feature a triple-silicon MEMS microphone array – featuring a directional microphone as well as two omnidirectional ones.

Obsbot has added five dedicated audio recording modes, hoping to catch the ASMR market and studio-grade music, as well as AI-powered features that can balance voice against background noises.

The Obsbot Tiny 3 (Image credit: Obsbot)

The cameras offer consumers a choice of 1/2-inch (Tiny 3 Lite) or 1/1.28-inch (Tiny 3) image sensors – up to 37% larger than the previous generation (The Tiny 2 had a 1/1.5-inch sensor).

The cameras still, of course, offer integration with all the main streaming and web meeting platforms, and Pro software for PC and mobile. 4K is caught at 30fps, but 1080P is available at up to 120fps, and ISO 12,800 is now offered.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Obsbot Tiny 3 and Tiny 3 Lite are being launched and sold alongside a branded Mic from Obsbot. The Mic is $59 / £49.

The Tiny 3 commands a price of $349 / £299, and the Tiny 3 Lite comes in at $199 / £169. The cameras are supplied with the USB-C cable and a USB-C to USB-A adapter, but bundles with remote controls are also available from Obsbot.