Best Polaroid Stranger Things OneStep 2 deals in 2022: get running up that hill!

If you're looking for the best Polaroid Stranger Things Edition OneStep 2 deals, you've come to the right place! Since its release, and thanks to the popularity of the hit show Stranger Things, this retro Polaroid camera is the talk of the town.

Inspired by the original OneStep from 1977, the Polaroid Stranger Things Edition OneStep 2 is a unique and contemporary take on a classic instant film camera that will get you set to enter the Upside Down. Designed to be simple and easy to use, this camera accepts both i-Type and 600 instant films to produce 3.1 x 3.1" prints, and has true point and shoot functionality.

The recognizable form factor of the camera recalls its predecessor, but is presented here with a distinct upside-down design inspired by the alternate dimension from the Stranger Things television series. In addition, it boasts a unique retro colorway along with infographics ("At least 60cm / 2ft from the demogorgan") and Hawkins National Laboratory branding on the underside of the camera.

The best Polaroid OneStep Stranger Things deals Inspired by the 1977 original, enter the Upside Down with this special edition Film type: i-Type and 600 Instant Film | Focal lengh: 106mm fixed lens | Viewfinder: Extended optical viewfinder | Focus: 2' to infinity | Size: 150 x 110 x 95 mm | Weight (body only): 0.97lb / 440g Fun factor Classic Polaroid instant prints Future collectible Polaroid Originals film is expensive Every shot is printed Development times are quite long

The Polaroid Stranger Things OneStep2 Edition is also characterized by an updated deep blue polycarbonate shell with an integrated extended optical viewfinder for accurate framing, a built-in flash, self-timer function, and a red accent ring surrounding the lens.

The fixed 106mm lens offers a comfortable field of view for everyday shooting, and its fixed focus design suits photographing subjects as close as 2 feet away. Powering the camera is a built-in 1100mAh lithium-ion rechargeable pack, which is rated for up to 60 days of use per charge.

