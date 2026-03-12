PocketWizard reveals its smallest-ever flash transceiver for camera and flash triggering

PocketWizard has launched its smallest-ever transceiver: Plus Ve. Aimed at all photographers, from novices to experienced professionals, this remote flash and camera trigger is designed to be easy to use, yet feature-packed. It boasts Auto-Sensing Transceiver Technology, allowing it to instantly and automatically switch between transmitter and receiver modes on the fly. It utilises PocketWizard's E Release firmware protocol, which is said to offer extended range (up to 500 meters) and increased signal reliability. There's even a long-range setting that can increase range to as far as 6.4 kilometers / 4 miles!

(Image credit: PocketWizard)

The transceiver has 32 flash Channels and 6 zones, plus 80 Long‑Range Camera Channels with 5 Zones, making it possible to configure and trigger a variety of lighting set-ups, with multiple light sources covering different angles. A backlit color OLED display provides clear, easy to read channel and group information, and you control the Plus Ve using an intuitive user interface and soft-touch keypad.

(Image credit: PocketWizard)

The device is powered by an 800mAh rechargeable lithium ion battery which is user-replaceable and capable of running the Plus Ve for around 35 hours. It’s fully compatible with any existing PocketWizard using the same frequency, providing it's able to be upgraded to the E Release protocol (the Plus Ve is not backwards compatible with PocketWizard radios using Legacy firmware - Plus, Plus II, Max, MultiMAX, MultiMAX II).

The Plus Ve is compatible even with older PocketWizard products such as this, the FlexTT5, providing it's been upgraded to the E Release firmware protocol (Image credit: Future)

Despite its rich feature set, the Plus Ve measures only 9 x 5.1 x 1.8cm and weights just 68g. Its antenna is concealed within the transceiver body so is much less vulnerable to damage. To use the Plus Ve, simply slide it into your camera's hot shoe - no other cables required. A single do-it-all sync port takes care of remote duties, using an industry-standard miniphone connector (dedicated remote camera triggering cables are also available for popular camera systems).

The PocketWizard Plus Ve is available to pre-order now, priced at $159.