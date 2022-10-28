Best Nikon Black Friday camera deals 2022: what we expect to see

This year's best Nikon Black Friday deals will be landing soon. We'll be updating this page as we find out what products are on offer, so check back regularly if you want to know about the best Nikon deals first.

This year, Black Friday is on November 25, and the majority of the best Nikon camera deals won't be live until then. Whether you shoot with a mirrorless or DSLR camera, price cuts were available on all types of Nikon cameras, lenses, photography accessories and binoculars in last year's sales.

We understand that buying any new Nikon camera equipment during this economic crisis needs consideration, and at Digital Camera World we are going to help you prepare for the Best Nikon Black Friday camera deals we expect to see in 2022. Scroll down to find out the answers to any questions you may have before this year's holiday shopping event, and make sure you're getting the best deals possible before parting with your well-earn cash.

We know that there are going to be some pretty good deals for DSLRs, compact, and mirrorless cameras. Black Friday 2022 is a great time to pick one of these options up, whether you're just starting out in your photography journey or are a seasoned professional, there should be something for you.

Black Friday isn't officially starting until Friday, November 25 this year, but we are already seeing lots of great Nikon deals in the UK - thanks to a slew of instant cashback deals on lenses and cameras.

We'll keep this page up to date with all the best offers on this page, so make sure you bookmark it to you can keep checking on the latest and greatest deals across Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Top Nikon Black Friday retailers

There won't be any official Black Friday camera deals at the moment, but these will appear as we get closer to November, that doesn’t mean retailers and manufacturers will hold back from offering discounts in the interim. There are always plenty of camera deals on offer, so if you are desperate for a deal right now on a new action camera or mirrorless camera right now, these are the best places to browse:

Top UK retailers:



Amazon: Regularly has cheap prices on Nikon camera gear (opens in new tab)

John Lewis: The latest deals on electrical equipment (opens in new tab)

Jessops: Deals on Nikon cameras, lenses, and equipment (opens in new tab)

Clifton Cameras: Autumn clearance sale has already started (opens in new tab)

Park Cameras: Amazing savings on cameras & lenses (opens in new tab)

Wex Photo Video: Great deals on the latest camera kit (opens in new tab)

When will the Black Friday camera deals start?

This year, the official Black Friday date is Friday, November 25, 2022, so the best camera deals will be available from that date. However, we are still seeing deals from the taill end of Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale that was held across October 11 12, 2022. So you will find deals already listed below, and we do expect more Black Friday camera deals now to appear as we get close to Black Friday.

The Amazon tradition of a one-day-sale bonanza has now become a longer event in recent years, taking away the most of the panic of bagging the best deals on the day itself. Last year we saw deals appearing as early as October, with more bargains becoming available in the weeks leading up to Black Friday itself. So for the best Black Friday camera deals, keep an eye out on this page over the next month, and especially in the weeks build-up before Black Friday.

Black Friday: Nikon Camera deals

(opens in new tab) Nikon D850|£ 2,799 |£2,619 (opens in new tab)

SAVE £180 at Jessops If you still want the DSLR ruggedness with the familiar sound of a mirror then this is the best, and last Nikon Professional DLSR you can buy. With a 45.7MP full-frame sensor capable of producing studio-quality stills and 4K UHD video at 30fps - this is the perfect camera to do it all while saving you money.

(opens in new tab) Nikon Z30 + 16-50mm f3.5-6.3 | £1,069 |£929 (opens in new tab)

SAVE £140 at Jessops Get creative and start your vlogging journey with the latest Nikon Z30 vlogging camera with a 16-50mm lens, perfect for wide interactions with your audience, and being able to zoom in on the action. This is the first time this camera has seen a reduction, so grab it now while you can.

(opens in new tab) Nikon Z5|£ 1,349 |£1,079 (opens in new tab)

SAVE £270 at Park Cameras If you're new to photography and you know you want to choose Nikon, this is the perfect first camera for the mirrorless shooter. you gain a 24.3-megapixel full-frame sensor, with a massive 3.6million-dot OLED electronic viewfinder, while also being able to capture UHD 4K video in a small compact body - this is the perfect camera for anyone starting out or wanting to try a mirrorless system.

(opens in new tab) Nikon Z fc Body Only| £899 |£799 (opens in new tab)

SAVE £100 at Wex If you're looking for a Nikon camera that has all the latest tech, but in a retro design, the Nikon Z fc is the camera for you. Oozing with classic styling and mirrorless tech the Z fc is the perfect hipster camera.

(opens in new tab) Nikon Z30 Body only | £699 |£649 (opens in new tab)

SAVE £50 at Jessops Get creative and start your vlogging journey with the latest Nikon Z30 vlogging camera. This is the first time this camera has seen a reduction, so grab it now while you can.

(opens in new tab) Nikon D780 Body Only| £2,299 |£2,019 (opens in new tab)

SAVE £280 at Jessops With a 24.5-megapixel full-frame CMOS sensor, Expeed 6 image processor, able to shoot up to 12 frames per second and shoot 4K video this is the perfect all-round camera for stills and video enthusiasts.

Black Friday: Nikon Lens deals

(opens in new tab) Nikon Z 70-200mm f/2.8 | £2,599 |£2,399 (opens in new tab)

SAVE £200 at Park Cameras If you are looking to upgrade your photography or videos a 70-200mm is a workhorse lens that every pro has in their kit and it will serve you well throughout your career, now with an awesome £200 discount.

(opens in new tab) Nikon AF-S 24-70mm f/2.8E|£ 2,099 |£1,899 (opens in new tab)

SAVE £200 at Park Cameras If you're wanting a versatile lens that you can use on your trusty Nikon DSLR or via an FTZ adaptor on your Nikon mirrorless cameras, then this 24-70mm lens is perfect to cover sports, portraits, or landscapes.

(opens in new tab) Nikon Z 14-24mm f/2.8 | £2,299 |$2,099 (opens in new tab)

SAVE £200 at Jessops Cover the whole landscape, or capture unique sports shots with atmospheric angles with this 14-24mm f/2.8 professional lens that now comes with a $200 saving.

(opens in new tab) Nikon AF-S 500mm f/5.6E|£ 3,699 |£3,429 (opens in new tab)

SAVE £270 at Park Cameras If you're looking to get closer to the action for your sports pictures or want to get better images of your wildlife images, this is a great deal on one of Nikon's pro DSLR telephoto lenses that change the weight game forever.

(opens in new tab) Nikon Z 85mm f/1.8 | £799 |£699 (opens in new tab)

SAVE £100 at Jessops Take outstanding portraits or unique images with outstanding bokeh with this super 85mm lens from Nikon, now with a $100 this is the perfect companion in anyone's kit bag.

(opens in new tab) Nikon AF-S 300mm f/4 PF ED VR| £1,999 |£1,799 (opens in new tab)

SAVE £200 at Jessops Get the reach without the super-telephoto cost with this great deal on Nikon's lightest 300mm f/4. Originally, designed for DSLR this lens can be used with the Nikon FTZ adaptor on mirrorless.

Black Friday: Binocular deals

(opens in new tab) Nikon Prostaff P7 10x30 | £219 |£179 (opens in new tab)

SAVE £40 at Jessops Get the reach without paying a hefty price with these perfect Nikon binoculars waterproof to 1m and equipped with rubber armor and multilayer-coated lenses and prisms - perfect to be taken on any adventure.

(opens in new tab) Nikon Prostaff P7 8x30 | £199 |£169 (opens in new tab)

SAVE £30 at Jessops Get the reach without paying a hefty price with these perfect Nikon binoculars waterproof to 1m and equipped with rubber armor and multilayer-coated lenses and prisms - perfect to be taken on any adventure.

(opens in new tab) Nikon Monarch M5 10x42 | £395 |£269 (opens in new tab)

SAVE £90 at Jessops Take advantage of this great saving on these styling and portable binoculars, perfect for days of bird watching or wildlife spotting, thanks to the 10x42 magnification you can be sure to make close, detailed observations, without being too close to blow your cover.

(opens in new tab) Nikon Monarch M5 8x42 | £339 |£249 (opens in new tab)

SAVE £90 at Jessops Take advantage of this great saving on these styling and portable binoculars, perfect for days of bird watching or wildlife spotting, thanks to the 8x42 magnification you can be sure to make close, detailed observations, without being too close to blow your cover.

Where to find deals

Find the best Black Friday camera deals from Amazon and other retailers below:

Is Black Friday the best time to buy a camera?

As a general rule, Black Friday is usually a great time to buy a new camera, but not every deal is as good as it may seem initially – which is where we come in.

In some cases, retailers do mark up the prices of cameras and camera bundles in the run-up to Black Friday, in order to offer a seemingly bigger discount during the run of the actual event itself. However, this doesn't necessarily make them a bad buy though , on many occasions, their prices still drop to mouth-watering record-lows. But in the grand scheme of things, the percentage saving may not be quite as large as advertised.

However, to combat these situations, we'll only highlight the actual saving of any Black Friday deal based on the camera's recent price history, and we will make sure it's genuinely good deal before placing it in this hub. This isn't necessarily the norm, though, and many cameras do simply drop to their lowest-ever price for a brief period over Black Friday, particularly in Amazon's Lightning deals - These are often the best camera deals of the year.

How to find the best camera deals

Of course, the best Black Friday deals will be on this page as soon as they launch. We’ll bring you the top bargains from all the best retailers when the discounts start rolling in on, and before Black Friday. But there are a lot of different cameras to choose from, and it can get overwhelming at times, especially for photography beginners. We recommend making the most of our extensive camera knowledge to make sure you buy the right bit of kit for you come Black Friday.

If you're new to photography, a good grounding point is to start with our best camera for beginners (opens in new tab) guide. Once you've got a feel for which type of camera might suit your needs best, check out our separate guides on the best camera for photography (opens in new tab), the best mirrorless camera (opens in new tab), or the best Micro Four Thirds camera (opens in new tab), and if you want to take advantage of the lowering prices of DSLRs, check out our best DSLR guide – we've got the latest advice on them all.

Nikon camera & lens guides