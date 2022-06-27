Be first to try the Canon EOS R7 and R10, and shoot on an international race track!

Be one of the first photographers in the UK to try out the groundbreaking new Canon EOS R7 (opens in new tab) and Canon EOS R10 (opens in new tab) mirrorless cameras! The EOS R7 in particular is grabbing all the headlines, thanks to its incredible specs as Canon's new flagship APS-C camera.

The competitively-priced Canon EOS R7 offers pro-level 15fps mechanical shutter burst speeds, intelligent AF tracking for vehicles, people and animals, big-time 32MP image resolution, and is Canon’s first APS-C camera to feature in-body image stabilization.

• Check out our hands-on Canon EOS R7 review (opens in new tab)

Despite its lower price and lower resolution 24MP sensor, the Canon EOS R10 also matches the R7 with 15fps mechanical continuous shooting. To put these burst speeds in perspective, the R7 and R10 are both mechanically faster than any other Canon EOS camera – including the Canon EOS R3 (opens in new tab), Canon EOS R5 (opens in new tab) and Canon EOS R6 (opens in new tab) – and the R7 offers 30 frames per second electronically – which matches the R3, Sony A1 (opens in new tab) and Nikon Z9 (opens in new tab) (unless you factor in the latter’s 11MP crop mode).

Both the R7 and R10 are ideal cameras to try out as you capture the fast motorsports action at CameraWorld Live, at the Brands Hatch race track!

CameraWorld Live show

CameraWorld Live is back at Brands Hatch, and in the show’s tenth anniversary year it's set to be bigger and better than ever. As well as getting your hands on Canon's new EOS R7 and R10 APS-C mirrorless cameras, there will also be the Fujifilm X-H2S (opens in new tab), Sony A7 IV (opens in new tab) and the new Sony Lenses, and the Nikon Z9 (opens in new tab) – which you can try from the exclusive birds-eye view balcony overlooking this iconic circuit.

Why not join one of the Pro Photographer Photowalks to learn how to take great motorsports shots from some of the best in the business? CameraWorld also aims to offer you unbeatable prices on all the latest gear – deals only available at the show – as well as Trade-In Posts to help you upgrade by getting decent deals on your old equipment. There’s a fully-licensed bar and catering, and free parking.

Where: Brands Hatch, Longfield, West Kingsdown, Longfield DA3 8NG

When: 07 July 2022

Tickets: £10 entry reduced to £5 with exclusive discount code for you: FUTURE

More info: www.cameraworldlive.co.uk (opens in new tab)

