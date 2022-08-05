The best MacBook Pro cases and sleeves in 2022: Options for every style & budget

The best MacBook Pro cases and sleeves are designed to help protect your laptop from the wears and tears of everyday use as well as those unexpected accidental moments. With a wide variety of sturdy, yet stylish options available, we've rounded up the best MacBook Pro cases to help you find the most suitable option.

A MacBook Pro is a hefty investment, so you'll want to ensure that it remains protected when you're not using it. After all, when you've spent hundreds of dollars on a laptop, investing a little bit extra to keep it undamaged and scratch-free is worth it! While some of the best MacBook Pro cases are made of a soft fabric, others feature robust shells that are suitable for air travel or protecting against drops and falls.

The best MacBook laptops (opens in new tab) come in a variety of sizes, as do their cases. To help you determine the right size for your MacBook Pro, we've listed a selection of suitable cases for the 13-inch, 15-inch and 16-inch models.

Before you invest in your new MacBook Pro case, you'll want to consider a few different things. Firstly, how much protection do you need for your laptop? If your laptop usually sits at your desk, then perhaps a fabric sleeve is all you need to keep it dust and scratch-free. Alternatively, if you're a frequent flier or travel often by train, then you might want a more robust and shell-like case.

No matter your requirements and budget, we've got a fantastic line-up of the best MacBook Pro cases for you to choose from. Take a look below…

The best MacBook Pro cases

1. Incase Designs Textured Hardshell in Woolenex The best lightweight, form-fitting protection for the MacBook Pro Specifications Manufacturer: Incase Style: Shell Material: Polyester (Woolenex) Color: Black, Dark gray, Navy blue, Aubergine, Deep Marine, Khaki, Icon Heather Black, Peacock and Rose Blue Compatible with: 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pro Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Currys (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Quality Woolenex material + Soft, padded, faux-fur-lined interior + Lots of color options Reasons to avoid - Not available for the 16-inch MacBook Pro

This textured sleeve designed by Incase comes with Woolenex, providing a streamlined surface and side protection for your 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pro laptops. The hardshell exterior of Woolenex overlay provides a lasting blend of abrasion-resistant fabric that repels the elements with a unique weave resulting in a lightweight yet durable sleeved case to protect your MacBook from everyday dirt and incidents.

Thanks to its materials and construction, the sleeve is nice and slim; the case itself is crafted with a premium Bayer Makrolon polycarbonate that offers your MacBook reliable protection from scratches and impacts.

There's a faux-fur-lined interior inside this case that helps to protect your MacBook Pro during times of transport, and, thanks to the zipper, the sleeve can be fully closed which prevents your device from accidentally slipping out, while keeping it safe from dust and dirt. What's more, there's a variety of colors to choose from.

2. Apple Leather Sleeve for 13-inch MacBook Pro The best leather MacBook Pro sleeve case from Apple Specifications Manufacturer: Apple Style: Sleeve Material: Leather and microfiber Colors: Midnight blue, Saddle Brown, Black Compatible with: 13-inch MacBook Pro Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Ebuyer (opens in new tab) View at Apple UK (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Fits the MacBook Pro like no other case + High-quality leather product + Microfiber lining Reasons to avoid - Expensive - Fiddly to charge when encased

This Apple official sleeve is crafted from sumptuous, high-quality French leather that's a joy to behold, and being an official product, it will fit your MacBook Pro like a second skin. The quality of this product is unmatched – which is only right, given the high price tag – as soon as you open the box, you're met with a beautiful smell that comes from the top-class leather; unlike that overpowering, offensive smell that you often get from cheaper leather sleeves. Being made from leather has its benefits, the case will develop a wonderful patina over time, and it's pretty durable too.

A choice of muted, sophisticated colors are available and the sleeve's details are neat and stylish: from the stitching around the edge of the case to the de-bossed Apple logo on the top, and there are even four impressions of the base that line up with the feet on the bottom of your MacBook Pro. This case comes with a soft microfibre lining that ensures your MacBook Pro is protected wherever you take it. Of course, if you need a highly protective case, you should look elsewhere – but for everyday use this sleeve case for the MacBook Pro cannot be beaten.

3. Incase Compact Sleeve in Flight Nylon for MacBook Pro The most durable lightweight sleeve that offers good protection at a good price Specifications Manufacturer: Incase Style: Sleeve Material: Flight Nylon with faux-fur lining Color: Mulberry, Cognac Amber, Deep Orange, Forest Green, Old Brick Compatible with: 13-inch MacBook Pro and 16-inch MacBook Pro Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Fits the MacBook Pro perfectly + Incredibly lightweight + Durable Flight Nylon material + Lots of colors to choose from Reasons to avoid - Not the most protective

Developed by Incase, this Compact Flight Nylon Sleeve’s premium design will beautifully complement your MacBook, while its plush faux-fur lining helps to cushion your device against bumps and prevent scratches. The Compact Sleeve features Flight Nylon material – that was originally used in flight jackets for its warmth and weather-resistant capabilities – a tightly woven fabric that's regarded for its high-tensile strength, luxuriously soft feel and good visual aesthetic. Flight Nylon can be easily cleaned and has excellent rebound qualities so you don't have to worry about any tears, snags and stretching.

A convenient bonus, the material of this case is X-ray friendly, so you won't have to get your MacBook Pro out of its case during those pesky airport security checks. The sleeve has a lovely metal zipper to keep your MacBook safely enclosed, and what's more, there's a handy front panel accessory pocket, should you want to carry extra accessories along with your MacBook Pro, such as any charging cables. If you tend to have butter fingers and need more protection for your device, you might be better off looking elsewhere, though for everyday use, this case is excellent. It's good value and there are lots of color options available to suit your style.

4. Tomtoc Slim Laptop Sleeve The best value, lightweight MacBook Pro sleeve Specifications Manufacturer: Tomtoc Style: Sleeve Material: Fake leather and felt Color: Gray and brown Compatible with: 13-inch, 15-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Stylish design + Slim and lightweight + Enables easy charging Reasons to avoid - Other cases offer more protection

If you're looking for a case that protects your MacBook Pro from scratches and some light liquid spills, while at the same time looks good and doesn't cost too much, then look no further. This sleeve case from Tomtoc is great value and comes with one main compartment with a soft felt interior to ensure your MacBook Pro is properly protected and a secondary large pocket at the back for all your extras and valuables.

This case is fairly slim so won't offer as much protection as some others in this guide, but if you already have a solid laptop bag, you could pop this into it for extra protection. It's good to see that lots of thought has gone into the design of this sleeve too: the case features a neat side slit for so that you can easily access your MacBook Pro’s charging port, (you don't have to remove it, as you do with some other sleeve cases).

The 'leather' and felt combination exterior is a good look and will suit those wanting something that looks a bit different. The cover closes very nicely with the two strong magnets on the flap.

5. JETech Laptop Sleeve for 13-inch MacBook Pro The most affordable, top-quality case with a handle Specifications Manufacturer: JETech Style: Sleeve with handle Material: Polyester Color: Black Compatible with: 13-inch MacBook Pro Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Comes with a handle + Offers good protection Reasons to avoid - Not drop-proof

This case from JETech might be inexpensive, but it's nicely made, using good materials so you can rest assured that it's durable enough to look after your expensive tech. The exterior fabric is splash-proof making it easy to clean and helping to keep your MacBook Pro safe inside. It's also constructed using shock-proof sponge and inner foam that help to cushion your laptop, and effectively protects your device from unwanted scratches and shocks. Although it comes with its own handle, which is great if you're after a lightweight case, the sleeve's design is slim too, so you could easily slip it into a dedicated laptop bag or backpack if you needed a little more protection. The case is functional too and features an extra zippered front pocket for other items or valuables. While other cases might offer better protection, this is a great case that has a carry handle – something that's lacking on many other sleeves.

6. MOSISO Laptop Sleeve for MacBook Pro 16 inch The best MacBook Pro soft sleeve Specifications Manufacturer: MOSISO Style: Sleeve Material: Neoprene foam padding Color: Wine red, Black, Teal, Pink + 15 others Compatible with: 13-inch, 15-inch, and 16-inch MacBook Pro Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Soft plush interior for added protection + Shockproof sponge + Neoprene surface in various colors + Comes with a free accessories pouch Reasons to avoid - Not drop-proof - Can be a bit too "roomy" for my Macbook and I can feel it sliding around sometimes - Not as waterproof as advertised

This MacBook Pro sleeve from MOSISO is the one I ended up purchasing for my own MacBook Pro 16, and after 6 months of use, I've found it to be perfect for transporting my MacBook safely to and from the office, while carrying it in my backpack. The super soft design and interior of this sleeve makes it the perfect desk matt to rest my MacBook on while working, and the plush interior feels luxurious and I'm confident that even though my laptop slides around a little bit in the sleeve, it's perfectly protected from scratches and scrapes.

While I don't think this sleeve would function well as a drop-proof case, for everyday careful use and transporting my MacBook between offices, it fits my needs perfectly, and for a bargain price. Did I mention, the sleeve also comes with a handy little matching pouch to store accessories like my Mac charger and any smartphone cables or headphones that I might also need to take to work with me.

Overall I would definitely recommend this laptop sleeve if you aren't likely to drop your MacBook regularly, in which case maybe go for something a bit more sturdier or robust.

7. Tomtoc Laptop Case Sleeve briefcase The best MacBook Pro case with carry handle and bumper protection Specifications Manufacturer: Tomtoc Style: Briefcase Material: Polyester Color: Grey, Black, Dark Blue, Sage Compatible with: 13-inch, 15-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Military-grade CornerArmor protection + Neat carry handle Reasons to avoid - Style not to everyone's taste

If you're looking for a good value case with a carry handle that can offer great protection to your MacBook Pro, then this might be the one to opt for. It features two built-in CornerArmor on the bottom edges and the 3D soft inner padding to protect your laptop from falls, bumps, and scrapes, just like car airbag would.

The Tomtoc MacBook Pro bag is made from robust 600D polyester and features a Japanese YKK zipper, so that it is incredibly hard-wearing, tear-resistant, and splash-repellent. In addition to the main compartment, this case has an additional front pocket that is specially designed for you to store a power adapter, mouse, or other essentials, helping you to stay organized. It even has a belt to ensure that your device stays safely nestled inside.

8. Mektron Heavy Duty Rubberized Hard Case Cover The best silicone hard case shell for the 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pro Specifications Manufacturer: Mektron Style: Briefcase Material: Silicone Color: Khaki, Purple, Gray, Rose and Sky Blue Compatible with: 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pro Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Solid design + Good drop-test rating Reasons to avoid - Adds a bit of bulk

If you're looking for a shockproof, shell hard case this one from Mektron takes some beating. The Heavy Duty Rubberized Hard Case Cover combines a hard shell with protective, shock-absorbing ridges on the front and back of every corner, ensuring that your device is safe from accidental scuffs, scratches and drops. It's easy to fit onto your MacBook Pro, and turns off and on as expected when you shut the cover and open the cover up, plus all the ports are accessible on this case.

The protective casing means that it’s nicely protected from scratches while you're out and about. There are some good touches here too: it has rubberized feet that offer additional functionality enabling you tilt the laptop for a more ergonomic typing angle and a better visual experience, and there are vents on the underside to make sure your MacBook remains cool.

9. Urban Armor Gear Feather-Light Rugged Case The best ruggedized case that offers the best drop protection for your MacBook Pro Specifications Manufacturer: Urban Armor Gear Style: Hard shell Material: Polycarbonate Color: Ice/Transparent Compatible with: 13-inch, 15-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Meets military drop-test standards + Slimline and lightweight Reasons to avoid - Style not to everyone's taste

If you're a bit accident prone you should invest in a case that is going to give your laptop the best and toughest protection possible. This Feather-Light Rugged Case from Urban Armor Gear has been military tested for the ultimate drop protection. It has been designed for the 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pro, but there is also a 16-inch version available for the newer MacBook Pro, that has slightly different styling from the image above.

The shell is constructed from polycarbonate and it has impact-resistant bumpers to give full protection in case you should drop your laptop. The outer shell has a good grippy feel, so you can be assured that your MacBook Pro won't slip out of your hands in wet conditions. As with the other shell-type cases in this guide that encase the laptop, there are vents on the underside to make sure your MacBook doesn't overheat. And since it's transparent, you can still see your beautiful Apple product inside. (Please note that the newer 16-inch case has slightly different styling.) There's a lot to like here.

10. UZBL EVA Always On Work-in Protective Laptop Sleeve and Case with Carrying Handle The best briefcase for the 13-inch MacBook Pro Specifications Manufacturer: UZBL (pronounced usable) Style: Briefcase Material: Ethylene-vinyl acetate Color: Black Compatible with: 13-inch MacBook Pro Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Rugged EVA outer shell + Convenient carrying handle + Shoulder strap Reasons to avoid - Not available for 15-inch or 16-inch MacBook Pro

This rugged case fits most 13-14-inch laptops and comes with interior clips secured to an elastic slide and bottom straps to ensure your laptop's safety, so that if you forget to zip your EVA case shut, or if it falls off a desk the clips and straps will keep your device secure.

Also on the inside, you'll find corner tabs that lock onto your device's edges, keeping your MacBook Pro fastened inside the case at all times, and it features soft padding that provides an inner cushion. While the hard outer EVA (Ethylene-vinyl acetate) shell retains its rigid shape and provides shock-absorbing protection from impacts and scratches. This case comes with a shoulder strap for comfortable, convenient carrying.

