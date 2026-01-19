Apple led global smartphone market in 2025, overtaking Samsung at the post
Market report puts Apple on top with a two-percent year-on-year growth for worldwide smartphone shipments
Apple beat fierce rival Samsung to claim the largest share of the global smartphone market in 2025, while global smartphone shipments grew by two percent year-on-year (down on 2024’s four percent growth). That’s according to Counterpoint Research’s preliminary Market Monitor report, which had both Apple and Samsung neck-and-neck with 19 and 18 percent market share in 2023 and 2024, respectively.
The latest results put Apple’s share of the global market at a whopping 20 percent, with Samsung occupying an undisputed second place with 19 percent. Apple also enjoyed the top five brands' highest year-on-year shipment growth at +10% percent, with Samsung lagging behind at +5%.
Counterpoint has attributed Apple’s upward trajectory to a successful iPhone 17 launch, with the iPhone 16 bolstering its traction thanks to strong sales in Japan, India, and Southeast Asia. The outlet's findings also revealed that shipments were bolstered by millions of consumers who purchased devices during COVID, reaching an “inflection point” regarding the decision to upgrade.
Elsewhere, global market share hasn’t changed dramatically within the top five brands, with Xiaomi dipping from 14 to 13 percent in third place, yet still enjoying a commanding lead over Vivo and Oppo, retaining 2024’s joint eight percent. However, it’s worth noting that Oppo’s year-on-year shipments declined by four percent. And while both brands sit beyond the top five, Nothing and Google grew exponentially year-on-year with 31 and 25 percent, respectively.
Apple
20%
Samsung
19%
Xiaomi
13%
Oppo 8%
8%
Oppo
8%
Others
32%
