Ricoh GR III Diary Edition: premium version of classic street camera

Ricoh is launching a new limited-edition version of its GR III fixed-lens compact camera. The Ricoh GR III Diary Edition will initially be available in a limited-edition kit with premium case and strap from the end of this month, before going on general sale in camera-only form this spring.

The GR III Diary edition shares the same features of with the original Ricoh GR III (opens in new tab), which is still on sale. The camera has become a street photographer's favorite thanks to its big APS-C 24 megapixel sensor, combined with a fast, fixed 18.3mm f/2.8 wideangle lens. First launched in 2019, an earlier special edition of the camera was introduced in 2020 in the shape of the Ricoh GR III Street Edition.

The key difference in the new Diary Edition, is in its styling. The camera body has a metallic warm-gray finish that we are told: "have been designed to enhance the sense of reliability and quality, and also to assure firm hold of the camera body". The warm color is also said to make this less like a camera "helping it blend more easily into daily life".

(Image credit: Ricoh)

(Image credit: Ricoh)

The Diary Edition camera will introduce a new image-control mode that lets you shoot images as digital negatives. An additional new feature is that the camera will display the number of images captured each day just before its power is turned off, alongside the total number of recorded images, and the current firmware version.

Both of these two new features will be offered to existing Ricoh GR III and GR IIIx owners through an upcoming firmware upgrade.

GR III Diary Edition Special Limited Kit version comes with distinctive strap and case (Image credit: Ricoh)

The GR III Diary Edition Special Limited Kit version, which goes on sale first for a cost of $1,149.95 will be supplied with specially-designed accessories. These comprise of a leather finger strap, identical in color to the camera body; a silver-colored ring cap and metallic hot shoe cover; and a camera case made of unbleached sailcloth with leather detailing.

The price for the camera-only version of the Ricoh GR III Diary Edition has yet to be announced.

When the GR III Diary edition power is turned off, the camera displays an original shut-down screen featuring the original, emboss-type product logo, against a background harmonizing a fabric-like texture and a color symbolizing the camera body finish. (Image credit: Ricoh)

