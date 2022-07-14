Best Ricoh GR IIIx Urban Edition deals and prices

If you're looking for the best best Ricoh GR IIIx Urban Edition deals on this street-centric point and shoot, you've come to the right place. Since its release the Ricoh GR IIIx Urban Edition has offered street photographers, and Ricoh GR lovers the option to buy this 24.2MP camera with a special colorway to blend into your environment.

The camera showcases a newly designed 26.1mm lens, which provides a 40mm standard angle of view in the 35mm format. This unique focal length is close to your own effective field of view and delivers images with a completely different look for street photography.

Best camera for street photography

Featuring an updated 24.2MP APS-C CMOS sensor, from its predecessor and paired with a new GR Engine 6 to produce high-resolution 14-bit DNG or Jpeg stills with good tonality, natural color rendering, and high sensitivity from ISO 100-102400. In addition to stills shooting, the GR IIIx is also capable of recording Full HD 1080 video at 60p, 30p, and 24p frame rates.

(Image credit: Ricoh)

Best Ricoh GR IIIx Urban Edition deals Popular compact for street photography, now in special edition Sensor: APC-S CMOS | Megapixels: 24.MP | Screen: 3" 1,037,000 dot fixed LCD touchscreen | Video: 1080p @ 23.98p,29.97p.59.94p | Size: 109.4 x 61.9 x 35.2 mm | Weight (body only): 9.2oz / 262g

Packed with updated features and optimized for street photography, this Ricoh GR IIIx Urban Edition offers outstanding image quality, fast response times, and excellent portability in a small pocketable package. The camera showcases a distinctive 26.1mm lens, which provides a 40mm standard angle of view in 35mm format. This unique focal length is close to your own effective field of view and delivers images with a distinctive look for street photography.

(Image credit: Ricoh)

