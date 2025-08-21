Ricoh’s tiny new GF-2 flash for the GR IV fills in the missing piece for street photographers

The Ricoh GR IV has been one of the most anticipated cameras for street photography in recent years. Its compact, stealthy design and exceptional image quality make it perfect for shooting unobtrusively, but one thing lacking is a built-in flash.

Ricoh is now addressing that with the GF-2 External Flash, a super-compact, lightweight unit designed specifically for the GR IV. For street photographers, this small addition finally brings the ability to add fill light without compromising the camera’s portability.

Weighing just 19 grams and measuring 51 x 31 x 17mm, the GF-2 is small enough to fit in a pocket even while attached to the camera. Despite its tiny size, it offers a guide number of 3 (metres at ISO 100) and can fire up to 270 times on a full charge.

It has a built-in lithium-ion battery that charges via USB-C, ensuring consistent output without draining the camera’s power. When used in ISO Auto mode on the GR IV, the camera automatically adjusts guide number and ISO settings based on subject distance, making casual flash photography effortless; ideal for the fast pace of street photography.

The GF-2 can also be mounted on other GR-series cameras, though it only operates in full-discharge mode outside the GR IV. A firmware update planned for October 2025 will extend automatic exposure adjustment to GR III cameras. Charging takes about two hours, and the flash recycles in roughly two seconds, keeping up with the rhythm of shooting on the street.

I’ve been waiting for the Ricoh GR IV for a long time, and I’m genuinely excited by its launch. The GF-2 is certainly something I’ll add to my setup. It’s tiny, matching the energy of the camera, whether it’s on or off, and will be perfect for low-light moments that benefit from a pop of fill light. The images it will create should have a retro digital camera feel, which is a look I’ve always loved, especially for street photography.

The GF-2 External Flash will be available in September 2025 at $119.95, giving Ricoh GR IV users a highly portable solution for adding light whenever they need it on the street.

