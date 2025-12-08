Viltrox teases new conversion lenses for Fujifilm X100 cameras
Capture new perspectives with cameras like the X100F, X100V and X100VI
Viltrox looks set to launch two new conversion lenses for Fujifilm X100-series cameras. Currently little is known about them, apart from teaser images released on the official Viltrox Weibo page, but they seem to be pretty close copies of Fujifilm's own TCL-X100 II telephoto conversion lens and its WCL-X100 II wide conversion lens.
The TCL-X100 II applies 1.4x magnification to convert an X100 camera's native 35mm-equivalent focal length to 50mm-equivalent, while the WCL-X100 II wide converter gives you a wider 28mm-equivalent perspective thanks to its 0.8x magnification.
Both are well regarded conversion lenses, but both also have relatively steep $400 price tags. Viltrox's equivalents provide the same focal length conversions and are almost guaranteed to cost significantly less. Given our experience with other Viltrox lenses, we'd wager optical quality will be impressive, too.
The official launch is set for December 10th, when we'll hopefully be given full details of each conversion lens, along with pricing and availability information. Until then, you can check out the specs for Fujifilm's own X100 conversion lenses below. We'd expect the Viltrox equivalents to share a lot in common.
|Row 0 - Cell 0
Fujifilm WCL-X100 II
Fujifilm TCL-X100 II
Magnification
0.8x
1.4x
Optical path
4 elements in 3 groups
4 elements in 4 groups
Dimensions
ø 55 mm (2.2 in.) × L 37 mm (1.5 in.)
ø 70 mm (2.8 in.) × L 46.5 mm (1.8 in.)
Weight
150g (5.3 oz.)
180 g (6.3 oz.)
Compatibility
X100, X100S, X100T, X100F, X100V, X100VI
X100, X100S, X100T, X100F, X100V, X100VI
Ben is the Imaging Labs manager, responsible for all the testing on Digital Camera World and across the entire photography portfolio at Future. Whether he's in the lab testing the sharpness of new lenses, the resolution of the latest image sensors, the zoom range of monster bridge cameras or even the latest camera phones, Ben is our go-to guy for technical insight. He's also the team's man-at-arms when it comes to camera bags, filters, memory cards, and all manner of camera accessories – his lab is a bit like the Batcave of photography! With years of experience trialling and testing kit, he's a human encyclopedia of benchmarks when it comes to recommending the best buys.
