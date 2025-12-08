Viltrox teases new conversion lenses for Fujifilm X100 cameras

Viltrox looks set to launch two new conversion lenses for Fujifilm X100-series cameras. Currently little is known about them, apart from teaser images released on the official Viltrox Weibo page, but they seem to be pretty close copies of Fujifilm's own TCL-X100 II telephoto conversion lens and its WCL-X100 II wide conversion lens.

(Image credit: Viltrox)

The TCL-X100 II applies 1.4x magnification to convert an X100 camera's native 35mm-equivalent focal length to 50mm-equivalent, while the WCL-X100 II wide converter gives you a wider 28mm-equivalent perspective thanks to its 0.8x magnification.

(Image credit: Viltrox)

Both are well regarded conversion lenses, but both also have relatively steep $400 price tags. Viltrox's equivalents provide the same focal length conversions and are almost guaranteed to cost significantly less. Given our experience with other Viltrox lenses, we'd wager optical quality will be impressive, too.

(Image credit: Viltrox)

The official launch is set for December 10th, when we'll hopefully be given full details of each conversion lens, along with pricing and availability information. Until then, you can check out the specs for Fujifilm's own X100 conversion lenses below. We'd expect the Viltrox equivalents to share a lot in common.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Fujifilm WCL-X100 II Fujifilm TCL-X100 II Magnification 0.8x 1.4x Optical path 4 elements in 3 groups 4 elements in 4 groups Dimensions ø 55 mm (2.2 in.) × L 37 mm (1.5 in.) ø 70 mm (2.8 in.) × L 46.5 mm (1.8 in.) Weight 150g (5.3 oz.) 180 g (6.3 oz.) Compatibility X100, X100S, X100T, X100F, X100V, X100VI X100, X100S, X100T, X100F, X100V, X100VI