The full sensor open gate format is coming to Canon cameras. Alongside the launch of the new mirrorless cinema camera, the Canon EOS C50, Canon is bringing open gate to the C400 via a firmware update before the end of the year. The launch also comes with firmware tweaks expected for the C80, C70 and R5C cameras.

The newly announced Canon EOS C50 includes open gate among its list of features, yet the camera is more of an entry to the cinema line, poised under models like the C80. But with the launch, Canon says that it is also bringing open gate capabilities to the C400 via upcoming firmware.

Open gate is a recording format that uses the full width and height of a camera’s sensor, rather than shooting videos in 16:9. Using the full sensor provides for great flexibility with cropping in post, allowing creators to choose what gets cropped off the top and bottom of a 16:9 video. Keeping more pixels intact also boosts the quality of vertical video crops destined for social media screens.

The firmware, Canon says, will be released sometime in the fourth quarter of 2025. While the C400 is the only camera getting open gate in the update this time, the C80, C70 and R5C will also get a firmware refresh before the end of the year.

LUT previews will be added to the C80, C70 and R5C, which will enable videos in playback to show with the in-camera LUT applied, rather than the washed-out, unretouched colors of RAW video.

Focus peaking gets an improvement that helps the focusing assist tool to work at higher ISOs with more accuracy. The C400 and C80 will also gain improved joystick response with the updated software.

When using Frame.io, the C400 and C80 will gain the ability to assign a button to mark a video in playback for upload, while uploads will also gain a percentage counter to indicate the progress of the upload. HDMI view assist also sits among the list of firmware additions.

Canon says the firmware features are scheduled for a launch before the end of 2025. The firmware was launched alongside the new Canon EOS C50, the 85mm f/1.4 L VCM lens, the PowerShot ELPH 360 A, and a new CineServo CN5x11 lens geared for broadcast and cinema.

