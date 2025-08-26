Automatic cloud storage uploads changed the game for backing up files and accessing photos and videos quickly. But, the process is often tedious, especially when every single file is uploaded. Two Sony cameras, however, just gained the ability to only upload the content that is flagged as a favorite in the camera.

The Sony FX3 and FX30 just got a firmware overhaul, and among the list of updates is a feature tied to the Creators’ Cloud app that I hope Sony brings to the rest of their lineup: the ability to upload to the cloud based on the in-camera OK/NG/KEEP flags.

Several Sony cameras allow creators to flag videos in the camera with the tags for OK (good), NG (no good), and KEEP (favorites). The feature allows videographers to mark their favorites as they shoot, which can streamline the process of going through all the different cuts later.

Now, with new firmware, the Sony FX3 and FX30 can directly upload footage to the Creators’ Cloud using that rating system. Theoretically, that means users could set it up so that only those top videos marked with KEEP get uploaded, avoiding wasting upload times on unwanted videos.

That could be a key feature for using the cloud service, as I’ve always struggled with connectivity speeds using cloud upload services. Earlier this year, Sony also added a similar feature to some cameras for still photos, which uses a star-based system rather than the OK/NG/KEEP system.

The firmware updates for the FX3 and FX30 also allow creatives to filter out images for smartphone transfer using the clip flag settings.

While the ability to upload just the favorites to the Creators’ App stood out among the list of firmware updates for the Sony FX3 and FX30, both cinema mirrorless cameras gain a number of other features with the latest firmware. That list includes:

An updated home screen for reviewing shooting settings for video

Adds a new fixed/variable mode that allows for shooting slow and quick frame rates without entering into the S&Q modes

Adds the focus magnifier tool when using the Bright Monitoring mode

Expands the De-Squeeze options by adding a 1.5x and 1.6x magnification options

Added support for BlackMagic RAW using HDMI external recording

In the Monitor and Control app, supports manual framing and attaching clip flags

Updates for security with WPA2 and WPA3

Overall stability improvements

The FX3 also adds the ability to note the density of ND filters to save the information to the metadata, a feature that can be helpful for editing and reshooting shots to match the rest of the footage.

The firmware can be downloaded directly from Sony for the FX3 and FX30.

