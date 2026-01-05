You can buy a necklace that holds an SD card: Genius idea or total gimmick?

As the old adage goes, you should keep your friends close and your SD cards closer, or something like that… Well, with the SD Card Necklace that Not.online is peddling, you can do just that. This is the online outlet’s first official product, with a USB necklace also available. According to the product description, this piece of memory card bling has been designed for anyone who carries their creativity everywhere, from photographers to filmmakers, DJs, and more.

Imagery is thin on the ground, but I can only assume that the item of jewelry either opens up like a locket or you simply slot the SD card inside. And while this might seem extremely far removed from traditional jewelry, it kind of reminds me of a modern-day locket. People often placed photos or tiny paintings of loved ones inside lockets – I suppose you could fill your SD card with digital imagery of loved ones, too.

The chain is stainless steel, but quite what the locket is made out of is anyone’s guess. According to the website’s description, it has a matte-black finish, but the imagery clearly shows gold and silver finishes. And at £50 (around $63 / AU$95), I’d want to know exactly what I’m buying.

I do think the idea is pretty neat, though. However, a quick web search does reveal that other outlets are offering similar necklace designs. Still, if you’re prone to forgetting to pack an SD card or don’t like keeping your spare in a coat pocket, there’s no safer place to put a precious item than around your neck. Just ask Frodo Baggins.

