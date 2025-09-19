Blackmagic releases FREE DaVinci Resolve 20 training books
Step-by-step guides for beginners and pros, covering the latest features in version 20 of DaVinci Resolve
Blackmagic Design has just released a full suite of free training books for DaVinci Resolve 20 – and they’re an absolute gift for anyone learning to edit, color grade, mix sound or build visual effects.
The new step-by-step guides take a project-based approach, walking you through everything from cutting a documentary trailer to colour grading with Resolve’s legendary tools, building soundtracks in Fairlight and compositing in Fusion. There are six books in total, covering editing, audio, color, and visual effects, and each one is available to download right now, free of charge.
As someone who’s transitioned from stills into video, I’ve found Resolve to be one of the most intuitive video editing platforms out there. These new guides delve much deeper, providing both newcomers and experienced editors with a structured way to learn the software’s ever-growing toolkit.
They’re also completely up-to-date for version 20, which recently introduced a host of new features, so even seasoned users will find fresh techniques to explore.
Each book focuses on a different aspect of the workflow. The Beginner’s Guide covers the essentials of editing, audio, and color. The Editor’s Guide moves into advanced cutting and trimming, metadata, and multi-camera workflows.
There are dedicated guides for Fairlight audio and for color grading, including everything from balancing footage to working with nodes and Resolve’s powerful Magic Mask. And for those diving into visual effects, two volumes take you through compositing, green screen work, 3D particles and much more.
For photographers dipping a toe into video, filmmakers who want to explore Resolve’s newer features, or editors ready to sharpen their craft, these books are well worth the download.
I’ll be grabbing them myself, especially the visual effects and audio guides, as those are areas where, coming from stills, I could use a step-by-step guide.
The new DaVinci Resolve 20 training books are available now via Blackmagic’s website.
