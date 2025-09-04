Adobe Premiere Pro is as synonymous with video editing as Photoshop is to photo editing – and now the desktop video editing powerhouse is coming to mobile devices. Adobe is bringing its popular video editor to iPhones this fall, with an Android version to follow. The move reimagines the popular desktop software for smaller screens while keeping favorites like the multi-track timeline intact.

On Thursday, September 04, Adobe announced the upcoming launch of Premiere for iPhone. The upcoming app, which opened for pre-orders today, is rebuilt for mobile devices, including cloud-based capabilities that allow creators to edit on the go and share to social media – or finish the project on the longstanding desktop software.

Adobe says that creators familiar with the desktop software will recognize the multi-track timeline that allows editors to layer together different tracks, audio, and special effects. The company says the mobile app still offers trimming and adjusting with precision, despite being geared for a smaller screen.

(Image credit: Adobe)

The mobile Premiere app will also include audio recording for voiceovers, including the desktop software’s Enhance Speech tool to clean up noisy backgrounds. Creators will also be able to choose from audio assets like music, as well as stickers, photos, and fonts to work with.

Introducing Premiere Mobile | Free Video Editing App | Adobe Video - YouTube Watch On

Generative AI is built into Premiere for iPhone. Creators can generate video to expand a too-short clip using Adobe Firefly. Adobe’s generative sound effect tools are also coming to the app, including a tool that allows users to mix text prompts with their voice in order to time the sound effects with the footage.

(Image credit: Adobe)

Premiere for iPhone will allow creators to automatically resize edits to export for different platforms like YouTube, TikTok, and Reels. Or, using cloud connectivity, creators can also continue to work on the project in the desktop app’s larger screen and wider range of tools.

Adobe Premiere Pro is one of the most popular video editing programs on desktop, used on hit films like Deadpool, Gone Girl, and Everything Everywhere All At Once. Adding a mobile version will likely give current users the flexibility to edit on the go, while introducing the longstanding tool to mobile content creators.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Adobe)

Like Photoshop for mobile, the iPhone version of Premiere Pro is a free download. Creators can also edit with the app for free, but features like generative AI and cloud connectivity are paid features.

And also like Photoshop for smartphones, Premiere mobile isn't the first Adobe video editor that works on smartphones. Premiere Rush is a scaled-down version of Premiere Pro designed for streamlined edits with a lower learning curve that works across desktop and mobile.

The iPhone version of Premiere Pro will launch this fall, and Adobe says that an Android version is also in the works. Pre-orders for Premiere Pro have opened in the App Store to give creators first access to the app at launch.

You may also like

Browse the best free video editing apps or the best video editing software.