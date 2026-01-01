Leica in 2025: The year that tradition took a bold step forward

In 2025, Leica Camera AG navigated one of the most eventful years in its recent history, rolling out products that both honored its century-old heritage and quietly nudged the brand into new territory.

Rather than chasing headline-grabbing revolutions, Leica focused on measured evolution, refining its core systems while responding to how photographers actually work in 2025.

It was a year defined by confidence, where Leica showed that it was willing to make bold decisions without abandoning the values that have kept the red dot relevant for generations.

(Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

One of the most talked-about announcements came with the launch of the Leica M EV1, a camera that will likely be remembered as a genuine turning point for the brand. For the first time in M-series history, Leica released an M camera without a traditional optical rangefinder, replacing it entirely with a built-in electronic viewfinder.

This wasn’t a half-step or optional accessory, but a clear statement of intent, acknowledging that many modern photographers value precision, focus aids and real-time exposure feedback over the romantic ritual of rangefinder focusing.

Unsurprisingly, the M EV1 sparked intense debate within the Leica community. For some, the removal of the rangefinder felt like sacrilege; an erosion of what makes an M camera an M camera.

For others, it was a liberating move that opened the door to using M lenses in a more flexible, accessible way, particularly for close-focus work, longer focal lengths and challenging lighting conditions. Leica, characteristically, didn’t frame the EV1 as a replacement for the classic M, but as an alternative path within the system.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Alongside this pivotal release, Leica continued to strengthen its digital lineup with the introduction of the Q3 Monochrom. Building on the already impressive Q3 platform, the Monochrom variant doubled down on Leica’s long-standing love affair with black-and-white photography.

With no color filter array and a sensor tuned purely for luminance, the camera delivered extraordinary tonal depth and low-light performance, appealing directly to photographers who see monochrome not as a limitation but as a creative language.

The SL system also saw attention in 2025, most notably with the arrival of the SL3 Reporter. Designed for photographers working in demanding environments, this ruggedised version of the Leica SL3 reinforced the company's commitment to professionals who need durability and reliability as much as image quality.

It was a reminder that, despite its luxury positioning, Leica still takes the needs of working photographers seriously.

(Image credit: James Artaius)

Beyond camera bodies, Leica invested heavily in its wider ecosystem. New special-edition Leica M lenses arrived in classic finishes that blended collectability with real-world usability, while a deeper partnership with Capture One brought improved tethering and workflow integration for Leica shooters.

These developments mattered because they addressed the full photographic process, from capture to delivery, rather than treating the camera as an isolated object.

Perhaps most telling of all was Leica’s renewed embrace of analog photography with the launch of its own black-and-white 35mm film. In an era dominated by firmware updates and computational imaging, it felt like a quiet but deliberate reminder of where the brand comes from.

Taken together, 2025 wasn’t about Leica reinventing itself overnight, but about carefully expanding what it means to be a Leica photographer, whether that’s through an electronic viewfinder, a monochrome sensor, or a roll of film loaded into a mechanical camera.

You might also like…

Check out the best Leica cameras, which encompass some of the best rangefinder cameras as well as the best mirrorless cameras and the best full frame compact cameras.