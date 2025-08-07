Is this the future of filmmaking? DaVinci Resolve takes big immersive video leap

Earlier this year, Blackmagic Design released a major update to DaVinci Resolve, ushering in version 20 with a wave of new features. Now, just a few months later, another significant update has arrived, and this time, it’s all about immersive video.

DaVinci Resolve 20.1 introduces support for Apple Immersive workflows, marking a major leap into the future of spatial video. The update coincides with new releases for Fusion Studio 20.1 (Blackmagic's node-based compositing tool) and the Blackmagic Camera 9.7 Public Beta, with all three updates' primary focus on immersive video creators.

As always, Blackmagic knows how to deliver a hefty update. The full list of features is extensive, but the key highlights are:

• Full support for Apple Vision Pro spatial and immersive video workflows in macOS

• Direct monitoring of immersive content in Apple Vision Pro

• Support for the Apple Spatial Audio format

(Image credit: Blackmagic Design)

Not long ago, I shared my thoughts on the Apple Vision Pro and argued that immersive video is still in its infancy, but brimming with potential to reshape how we experience visual storytelling. Blackmagic seems to agree. The Blackmagic URSA Cine Immersive camera, launched earlier this year, now pairs seamlessly with the DaVinci 20.1 and Fusion 20.1 updates to form a complete immersive production workflow; from capture through to edit, grade, and delivery.

Blackmagic describes the update as follows: "Today we announced DaVinci Resolve 20.1, a major new update that adds support for Apple Immersive workflows, including support for Apple Spatial Audio, to DaVinci Resolve Studio for macOS. With this update, you can effortlessly edit, color grade, add visual effects, mix Spatial Audio, and deliver Apple Immersive Video captured using the new Blackmagic URSA Cine Immersive camera. A new immersive video viewer will let customers pan, tilt, and roll clips for viewing on 2D monitors, or directly stream to Apple Vision Pro for an even more immersive editing experience."

While immersive video is the headline, the update offers plenty for all DaVinci Resolve users. Key improvements include overhauls to the keyframe panel with better refinement controls, upgrades to MultiText making text formatting faster and more intuitive, and a more responsive and flexible curve editor.

Other enhancements span the Cut and Edit pages, Fusion, Color, Resolve FX, Fairlight, Codec and IO, and general performance refinements, all of which continue to make Resolve one of the most powerful editing platforms around.

Immersive filmmaking may not yet be mainstream, but Blackmagic is clearly working to lower the barrier to entry. With the URSA Cine Immersive camera and a free DaVinci Resolve update that supports spatial workflows end-to-end, they’re pushing this next wave of storytelling forward.

You can explore it yourself too, with sample immersive video clips for DaVinci Resolve Studio 20.1 (macOS) available to download.

And don’t forget, DaVinci Resolve remains completely free, and so is this 20.1 update.

