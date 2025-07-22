Camera gear allegedly stolen from Nikon booth and others at major Chinese trade show

Trade shows are all about seeing the gear of tomorrow, today. But it seems that some visitors at a major imaging show weren't willing to wait to get their hands on the cameras of the future.

The Shanghai International Photographic Equipment and Digital Imaging Exhibition, known as P&I Shanghai, recently wrapped up after running from July 17 to 19, 2025. As one of Asia's major photo and imaging expos, the halls were filled with everything from the latest cameras and lenses to lighting systems, AI video tools, printing technologies, and more.

The event attracted thousands and thousands of professional visitors… and apparently some thieves. After the event, reports began circulating on Chinese social media about incidents of high-end gear going missing. The Federation of Independent Photographers posted on Weibo:

"Too bold! According to reports, there were many thefts of photographic equipment at the recent Shanghai Photographic Equipment Exhibition. The thefts were specifically targeted at the exhibition booths. They were organized, premeditated, and targeted." (Translated with Deepl.com.)

The post goes on to state that Nikon camera bodies and Meike cinema lenses (specifically 16mm and 135mm optics) were among the items stolen. One eyewitness described how a thief was caught by an "uncle" – likely a reference to a police officer stepping in.

I want to highlight that at the time of writing, these thefts haven't been confirmed by any mainstream media outlet, the exhibitor or the brands themselves.

Major industry events have always carried an underlying risk, simply because of the value of what's on display. Expensive gear is left out in the open, massive crowds flow through the halls, and there's a general assumption that the gear is in a safe, professional environment.

There were many incidents in the past, like at the IFA Consumer Electronics Show in Berlin, where a man was caught stealing directly from an exhibitor's booth, reported by PC World. And a bit of a different story, but I remember the shocking news back in 2017 when Sony lost an entire truckload of gear en route to the NAB show in Las Vegas, highlighted by CanonRumors.

It changed a lot. Many organizers have since stepped up their security with bag checks, surveillance and tighter access control, but those measures often only address smaller-scale risks. Organized thefts targeting exhibitor booths (often in the after-hours of the event) are a bit of a different story.

And unfortunately, the combination of prestige, technology and visibility makes shows like P&I Shanghai an ideal target. Rest assured, if there are any official statements following, you will be able to read them here.

