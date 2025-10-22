£10,000 in prizes – Entries open for London Camera Exchange Photographer of the Year 2026

After the kill - category winner in LCE Photographer of the Year 2025

London Camera Exchange has officially opened entries for the 2026 LCE Photographer of the Year competition; now in its third year, it is open to photographers of all experience levels. Submissions can be made online or in person across any of the retailer’s 26 stores nationwide, with the contest remaining free to enter.

The competition features 14 diverse categories: Action, After Dark, Birds, Creative, Emerging Talent, Events, Landscape, Macro, People’s Choice, Pets, Portrait, Street, Travel, and Wildlife, each offering photographers a chance to showcase their work across a wide range of subjects.

The Emerging Talent category, introduced last year to support students, returns for 2026, awarding £500 ($665) to both the winning student and their university or course.

Overall winner in last year's contest (Image credit: Capri McPherson-Noel)

The contest is backed by major brands, including Canon, Fujifilm, and OM System, with partners such as Lexar, Nikon, and Sony, and affiliates Cewe and Sigma.

Judges for this year include Angela Nicholson, founder of SheClicks, Chris George, content director at Future Publishing, and Jimmy Cheng, professional portrait and travel documentary photographer.

All shortlisted photographers will be invited to an awards ceremony at The Photography & Video Show at the NEC, Birmingham, from March 14-17 2026. Their winning and shortlisted work will be displayed in a dedicated exhibition space at the event and featured in a commemorative photo book.

One of the category winners from last year's contest (Image credit: Sandip Guha)

Lee Harasyn, managing director of London Camera Exchange, said, "The competition has exceeded all expectations over the last two years, and we are excited to host it again for our 70th anniversary year in 2026. We hope to discover more extraordinary talent and showcase outstanding photography to a wider audience. We are looking forward to seeing the diversity and creativity of submissions this year across a wide range of genres."

The overall winner will receive £2,500 ($3,335) in LCE vouchers to spend on equipment of their choice, with all category winners receiving a share of the £10,000 ($13,335) prize fund and a bespoke trophy.

Entries close at midnight on January 21 2026. Full details, rules, and entry links can be found on the official competition website.

(Image credit: London Camera Exchange)

