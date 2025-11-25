Paramount+ drops to 50% off, and Disney+ rolls out huge Savings – Perfect timing for creatives

There’s something about great filmmaking that speaks to photographers in a way nothing else does. When I’m not out shooting, I’m usually glued to a screen - drifting between Disney+, Netflix, Paramount+, and, admittedly, falling down more YouTube rabbit holes than I care to admit.

If it’s a documentary about photographers, a behind-the-scenes look at cinematography, or a beautifully crafted film from a director I admire, I’m there. Video is an extension of the same creative obsession: light, story, emotion, craft. And this Black Friday, it’s suddenly become far more affordable to feed that obsession.

Paramount+ is leading the charge with one of the best streaming deals of the season, offering 50% off both monthly and annual plans when you sign up before December 1st. Standard drops to $29.99 for the first year (regularly $59.99), while Premium is priced at $59.99 for the first year (regularly $119.99).

For a platform packed with high-quality filmmaking, sharp originals, and blockbuster hits, it’s a hard offer to ignore. I’ll be honest - its photography documentary section is small, but the documentaries it does have are beautifully shot, and the cinematic quality of its major films and series keeps me coming back. Tulsa King, starring Sylvester Stallone, has become my new guilty pleasure; the direction, pacing, and cinematography are far better than anyone expects from a mob drama on streaming.

But if there’s one platform that truly understands the power of visual storytelling for photographers, it’s Disney+. I’ve just finished watching National Geographic’s Photographer, and it’s nothing short of outstanding. The docuseries follows a selection of photographers as they travel the world, capturing extraordinary moments across conservation, conflict, culture, and the quiet, unseen corners of humanity.

It’s raw, emotional, and beautifully crafted - the kind of filmmaking that reminds you why images matter, and why photographers put themselves on the line time and time again. For anyone who loves documentary craft, it’s essential viewing.

Save $95 Disney+ 12-month Subscription : was $154.88 now $59.88 at Disney+ New and eligible returning subscribers can sign up for the Disney+, Hulu Bundle (with ads) for only $4.99/month for 12 months, a savings of over $95 for the year compared to the standard monthly subscription

Disney+ is also joining the Black Friday madness with a sizeable 44% saving on its annual plan. And it’s worth remembering that Disney now owns Hulu and National Geographic, not to mention its unbeatable library of Disney classics, Marvel, Star Wars, and Pixar - perfect for the kids when you’re not wrapped up in your next documentary binge.

In the US, new and eligible returning subscribers can also grab the Disney+ and Hulu Bundle (with ads) for just $4.99 per month for 12 months, saving more than $95 across the year.

For creatives, photographers, and filmmakers, Black Friday isn’t just about gear. Sometimes it’s about inspiration - and right now, inspiration is cheaper than ever. If you’re anything like me and love spending hours studying the craft of image-making from every angle, this is the perfect moment to subscribe, binge, learn, and indulge.