CES 2025: Is the tech supershow worth paying attention to for photographers and videographers?

"The most powerful tech event in the world", CES 2025, is taking place next week. But while it's going to be the launching pad for some of the biggest technology of the year, will there be anything worth tuning in for if you're a photographer or videographer?

As is tradition, CES 2025 is being held in Las Vegas, Nevada, and runs from January 07-10. Last year saw in excess of 138,000 visitors and over 4,300 exhibitors at the event, including powerhouses such as Google and Microsoft.

Although CES isn't geared towards photo and video in specific, the biggest players in imaging will be participating at the show: Sony, Canon, Nikon, Sony, Panasonic, Fujifilm, Insta360 and Adobe. So, does that mean we'll be seeing the latest photo and video launches from them all?

Well, the show isn't usually a hotbed for new camera releases – so temper your expectations. However, at last year's show, Panasonic launched the "world's smallest" macro lens, and in 2019 Sharp unveiled the first ever 8K consumer camera (which sadly never made it to market), so it's definitely an event where cool stuff is revealed.

My honest take is that we're most likely to see products in the video and AI spheres, and I've no doubt Adobe will have some clever things to show off. Photography? Not so much.

Here's a quick rundown of what we could see from some of the big brands in imaging…

Rapper and multidimensional personality will.i.am will once again be among the celebrity speakers at CES (Image credit: Consumer Technology Association)

When is CES 2025

CES 2025 is taking place in its traditional home of Las Vegas, Nevada, running from Tuesday January 07 to Friday January 10. (There are media days on Sunday 05 and Monday 06, both as part of CES and held separately by some companies.)

The event emanates from the Las Vegas Convention Center. If you're in the area, attendance details are on the CES website.

What to expect at CES 2025

Sony

Sony CEO, Kenichiro Yoshida, speaking at CES 2024 (Image credit: Consumer Technology Association)

Sony will be focusing in the main on its more mainstream fare – think TVs, PlayStation, Sony Pictures and such. But we know from the camera rumors doing the rounds that a number of new photo and video devices are on the way – some of which would be perfect to debut at CES.

The Sony A7 V is expected to launch imminently, and as the latest member of the company's most popular full-frame line could be a smart reveal for Las Vegas.

Perhaps more likely is the long-awaited launch of the Sony A7S IV, the video-oriented member of the A7 family. Although rumors persist that the A7S line has been effectively replaced by the FX series – and a Sony FX3 II has been hotly tipped for a while.

Of course, the company could surprise us all – and seriously shake up the resurgent compact camera segment – by dropping a new Sony RX model…

Canon

Canon CES 2024 | Journey Beyond the Destination - Booth Walkthrough - YouTube Watch On

Canon's offerings at CES tend to be a little more… esoteric. Have a click through the YouTube playlist above to see what last year's booth looked like.

While there was a camera area, it was more like a museum than a showroom, and the company was focused more on things like AMLOS (its hybrid virtual meeting system), Free Viewpoint System (enabling you to take a virtual camera anywhere on a sports court or field), Kokomo (a VR tech that even I don't properly understand) and mixed reality applications.

So what are we likely to see this year? Well, while the Canon EOS R6 Mark III is apparently due in the next couple of months, I think we're going to see more esoterica (think the Matrix-style Bullet Time setup from 2021). But we're almost certainly going to see more of the VR, AR and MR gear in which Canon has invested so heavily.

Which means that we could see the much-teased two-in-one 360° and VR 8K PowerShot camera that I first saw in person at The Photography & Video Show last year…

Nikon

(Not the Nikon stand, but this picture of dudes carrying Nikon bags looking at lettuces amuses me) (Image credit: Consumer Technology Association)

While the Nikon Coolpix P1000 II and Nikon Z7 III are both rumored to launch this year, I'd be pretty astounded if you see either of them in Las Vegas.

There are, however, two products that I know will definitely be there: the first is the nifty looking Nikon dual lens in-car camera system, which captures wide and telephoto video simultaneously and has been co-designed with Mitsubishi.

The second is Studio Extreme, a demonstration of the virtual production technology by Diguise – a company with whom Nikon has partnered, and which employs technology from Nikon-owned Red and Mark Roberts Motion Control.

Panasonic

The Panasonic Lumix S 100mm f/2.8 Macro made its debut at CES 2024 (Image credit: Consumer Technology Association)

As noted, while camera kit isn't usually CES' forte, video is definitely a strong suit of the show. And with video definitely being a Panasonic forte, I'd imagine that's what we're most likely to see – although Panasonic did launch the Lumix S 100mm f/2.8 Macro at CES 2024.

So what could we be looking at? Well, any number of new video-friendly bodies are expected this year, From a Panasonic Lumix S1H II to a new member of the Lumix S5 family. I've also heard that Panasonic's version of the 8K Leica SL3, which may well be the Lumix S1R II, is on the way.

That's if camera stuff gets a look in this year; Panasonic is probably thinking more about its big earners like break makers and air fryers.

Fujifilm

(Image credit: CineD)

My best guess as to what Fujfilm might have on show in Vegas is the GFX Eterna medium format cinema camera. On the one hand it feels a bit niche for the show, given that pure cine cameras aren't really CES' thing, but then again it's a prestige product that you can put in a glass case and not let anybody touch – which is always guaranteed to generate interest.

I don't think the playground of the most advanced technology on the planet is necessarily the right place to launch an instant camera, but Fujifilm confirmed that it's planning to drop more Instax stuff this year – so maybe we'll get something wacky like the Instax Mini Pal…

While there's a chance that we'll see one of the best mirrorless cameras appearing at the show, but my money is on new AI features being announced for the best photo editing software and the best video editing software.