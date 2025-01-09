Call me birdbrained, but these new bird feeder cameras are the most exciting thing at CES

While the show has been pretty disappointing as far as most camera tech goes, CES 2025 saw Birdfy showcase some of its cool new bird feeder cameras – including a bird bath camera that I'm probably going to add to my back yard, and a new Pro product with 4K 30p / FullHD 120p capture.

Bird Feeder cameras have rocketed in popularity in the past couple of years. Not only are they a fun way to observe the wildlife in your yard, the AI features help identify the visitors to your home – and the ability to share footage is making them a bit of a hit on social media, too.

Here are the cool new cameras that Birdfy has been showing off in Las Vegas this week…

Birdfy Hum Feeder Pro

(Image credit: Netvue)

The biggest news is the unveiling of the Birdfy Hum Feeder Pro – the world’s first smart hummingbird feeder with 4K 30p / FullHD 120p video recording, set to launch in March.

I'm not sure which is more exciting – the fact that the 8MP camera can capture footage in 4K clarity, or that you can watch hummingbirds in 120p slow-motion. The product also features a patented "pendant-style feeding port" that "is designed to enhance the hummingbird-watching experience."

Pre-registration for the Hum Feeder Pro is open now.

Birdfy Bath Pro

(Image credit: Netvue)

This is the one I've been waiting for! The Birdfy Bath Pro, which ships in March, comes as either a standalone bath or a freestanding version with a stand. It packs a dual-lens main camera, pairing a wide-angle lens with an automated tracking lens, loaded with smart features.

The AI bird data identifies your visitors, and not only do you get notifications when a bird lands but – with a subscription or one-off purchase – you can also get daily and monthly reports of who has been taking a bath.

Clips are stored in the cloud, so you can download your favorites at your convenience, and you can share access with more than 20 accounts – ideal for friends and families who love sharing in the bird love.

Birdfy Feeder Metal

(Image credit: Netvue)

Coming this month is the first metal feeder in the company's lineup, the Birdfy Feeder Metal, offering extreme durability with its rust-proofing and chew-proofing. As you can see from the image above, it also has a more elegant aesthetic that better blends with metal yard furniture and a wider variety of yards and gardens.

It boasts an extendable perch, which adjusts to welcome larger bird species, a magnetic flip-top lid, for easy refilling, and an integrated solar panel for clean, uninterrupted energy.

Birdfy Hum Feeder

(Image credit: Netvue)

Also shipping this month is a smaller and more affordable version of the Hum Feeder Duo, the Birdfy Hum Feeder. Better suited for newcomers or those with smaller yards, it features a 14 fl oz nectar capacity (with built-in ant moat to keep pests away) and the signature side-swivel feeding ports.

The AI-powered, 2MP, FullHD, IP66-certified camera can identify over 150 hummingbird species, with real-time "Bird's here" notifications and live-streaming functionality.

Birdfy Feeder 2 Duo

(Image credit: Netvue)

The perfect solution to those times when your bird visitor is sitting at exactly the wrong angle or out of view, the Birdfy Feeder 2 Duo (shipping at the end of the month) gives you two dual-lens cameras – and picked up a CES Innovation Award.

One is placed in the base of the feeder, in the standard position, with a second mounted to the surrounding perch, giving you two angles of your feathered visitors. Each camera has a portrait camera for close-ups as well as a wide-angle view to take in the whole scene.

This kit also comes with a solar panel for clean, continuous energy, and a lifetime subscription to the AI Bird Recognition Service that can identify over 6,000 bird species.

For more information on the full range, visit the Birdfy website.

