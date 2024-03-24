"We're opening up VR to more people" says Canon

We've come a long way, baby. The first time I experienced virtual reality was using a first-generation Virtuality VR headset to play a videogame with a crude flying pterodactyl in 1992, then later to pilot a giant robot in a battle royal. And of course, there was the Lawnmower Man movie starring a pre-James Bond Pierce Brosnan.

Since then, 3D and VR has come back into vogue with technologies like Oculus, Meta Quest and PlayStation VR, which have become increasingly affordable ways to consumer immersive content. However, the ability to create this content is not nearly so affordable – but Canon plans to change all that.

At The Photography & Video Show I had the chance to chat to David Parry, the imaging product marketing lead at Canon EMEA, who explained that, "3D is super important for us. And we’re talking about 3D, 180°, real VR."

The company already has a VR lens for its EOS R system, the Canon RF 5.2mm f/2.8L Dual Fisheye launched in 2021. However, this was initially a premium product that only worked with the full-frame Canon EOS R5 – though later compatibility was expanded to the Canon EOS R6 Mark II.

Having proven the technology, Canon now plans to further democratize it by bringing it to RF-S cameras such as the Canon EOS R7.

"We’ve got two cameras here with two lenses, this is a stereoscopic VR lens and then we’ve got a stereoscopic 3D lens here," explains Parry. "They’re designed to fit an APS-C sensor. And the beauty of that is, we’re opening up VR to more people."

ABOVE: Watch David's Canon VR presentation

More affordable lenses to work with more affordable bodies certainly invites a wider audience of creators. However, Canon is going one step further by introducing an all-in-one system that does everything.

"What I’m really excited about it this little guy in the middle here," he continues, pointing to a small box about the size of a cigarette packet with two lenses, one of which swivels around to the rear.

"This is a two-in-one 360° and VR. It does 360°, with this lens flipped around behind, and then you flip that lens out, you’ve got 180°, 3D VR in one product. Shoots 8K, shoots 4K as well. Something else we’re looking is live streaming – live streaming VR. This is the future, this is what’s super, super exciting."

What's remarkable to me is that two years ago we had a 180°-only, 8K VR setup that cost four grand for the camera and two grand for the lens, and had to be full frame. Today, we're looking at a compact, all-in-one 360° VR device that can shoot 8K and live stream it – all for a fraction of the price.

None of these products are yet official, though Canon seems confident that they will be here sooner than later. And, personally, I can't wait.

