What camera is legendary sports photographer Bob Martin using at the Olympics?

While the world has been glued to its TVs, phones and tablets watching the athletes in the Olympic Games, I can guarantee that all the photographers reading this have been trying to work out what camera equipment everyone is using at the Paris 2024.

Well, thanks to Instagram, we can get a look into the kit that legendary sports photographer Bob Martin is using at the Olympics. While this might not be all the equipment he is using for each event, his Instagram is very rewarding reading.

Bob tells you what camera, lens and sometimes even the settings he used to take his wonderful pictures – a goldmine for anyone interested in the best cameras for sports photography and how the pros are using them.

So let's analyze the grid and see what we can see…

(Image credit: Bob Martin / Instagram)

Right off the bat we know it's going to be Sony equipment, as Bob has been a long-standing Sony user since the launch of the original A9 back in 2017. So one would think Bob would be shooting with the new Sony A9 III?

Well, it looks like he actually prefers shooting with the Sony A1 – the current flagship and a massive 50MP camera that is capable of shooting up to 30fps and also being able to record 8K 30p video.

As we can see in the crop above (taken from the candid snap below, of Martin along with fellow sports photography legend David Burnett at the Olympic beach volleyball), there's no mistaking that this is Bob's camera from the code on the body!

David Brunett (left) and Bob Martin (right) at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games (Image credit: Instagram / David Burnett)

Lenses are always a critical choice when photographing any important tournament, but for the Olympics it's a crucial part of the process of being able to capture "the shot" or missing it completely.

It appears that Bob likes to shoot primarily with prime telephoto lenses, and taking a look at his Instagram the Sony FE 300mm f/2.8 appears often across his images – such as his amazing shot of US gymnast and 8x Olympic medalist, Simone Biles, competing on the asymmetric bars.

Another of Bob's favorite lenses is the massive Sony 600mm f/4 G Master OSS when he needs to get closer to the action, usually with action sports like canoeing or swimming – in which Bob is known for being something of an Olympic expert.

As can be seen below, using the 600mm gives that extra reach to make a real impact on images and brings emotion to the photograph.

While big telephoto lenses get you closer to the action, there are always dedicated zones where photographers can really close the distance – and those big telephotos will need to be switched out for a wide-angle.

From what I can tell via Bob's Instagram, he is using the Sony 12-24mm f/2.8 G Master to capture some amazing scenes across the Olympics. A wide-angle can really give you a great establishing shot if shooting for editorial purposes, and works in combination with a telephoto for the athletes.

While I'm sure Bob has access to many other lenses and cameras from Sony, it's very interesting to see that his primary focus is the A1 – which I still think is the best camera for sports photography (and that's coming from an old Nikon pro shooter), along with his 300mm f/2.8 and 600mm f/4 primes and his trusty 14-24mm f/2.8 wide-angle zoom.

Of course, it's not just the gear taking these stunning images; Bob is nothing short of an expert and has been photographing sport at the highest level for decades. So he knows what makes a shot and what doesn't, and while the gear he's using is expensive it also makes his job that little bit easier.

