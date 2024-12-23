Nikon reveals incredible lens that captures wide and telephoto images simultaneously

Nikon has developed an innovative in-vehicle camera system in conjunction with Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation (MFTBC). The camera features an optical lens that captures both telephoto and wide-angle imagery simultaneously, enabling users to see far-away objects while checking their peripheral vision at the same time. The camera will be exhibited for the first time at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, January 7-10, 2025.

The optical axes of the far-away and periphery shots are the same, which prevents the parallax effect. When used as an in-vehicle camera, AI systems can perform image recognition to collect road information that requires tracking, such as road signs or other vehicles in the distance. The dual-camera system reduces the issue of losing track of objects or seeing a double image.

When used as an in-vehicle camera, the integrated telephoto and wide-angle lens system will mean that fewer cameras have to be installed in the vehicle while still providing seamless 360-degree surround view coverage, offering the benefit of reducing system costs and failure rates.

The camera can be integrated into advanced driver-assistance systems and autonomous driving technology, helping to enhance visibility and prevent serious accidents caused by drivers not seeing signs or pedestrians.

Nikon and MFTBC have been working together on the camera system since 2020, which is initially intended for use in trucks and buses. Nikon says that it is also exploring a variety of possibilities to expand the use of the technology not only in vehicles but also in other diverse fields.

