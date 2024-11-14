Fujifilm shares more news on the GFX Eterna camera as it goes on display in Japan

An interview between CineD and Fujifilm showcases Fujifilm's first 'filmmaking' camera and provides insights into its development

Fujifilm shocked both the photography and video industries earlier this week by announcing that its first-ever cinema/filmmaking camera, the GFX Eterna, is in development and likely to hit shelves as early as 2025.

Since the announcment of the GFX Eterna, it has gone on public display at InterBEE (Broadcast Equipment Exhibition) 2024 – a large media event held in Japan from November 13 to 15. At the event, the YouTube channel CineD interviewed Fujifilm's product planner who provided further insights on the development of the new cinema camera.

Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books! 

Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.   

 

