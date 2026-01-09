“Why bad photographers think they’re good,” pro says it like it is, then explains what to do about it

Ever wondered why other photographers are getting more work, likes, opportunities, awards, or compliments than you? Maybe it’s because they’re better. Ouch! A video from what has increasingly become one of my favorite YouTube channels, Tin House Studio, hosted by straight-talking product photography pro, Scott Choucino, is perhaps essential viewing for anybody who constantly finds themselves criticising other photographers or left puzzled as to why their work just doesn’t seem to get the recognition it deserves. And while it’s not easy viewing, it might just change your photography life.

Far from a confidence-destroying roast, Scott has what I think is a very important overarching message, which I interpreted as stop moaning, being defensive, or putting other photographers down, and instead, self-reflect on your own work, so you can figure out what you need to do to get better. After all, photography is a journey that we’re all on, and we all meet photographers who are better than us along the way. But here’s the thing: a journey isn’t stagnant; you have the power to progress.

During the video, he reflects on two key points. Firstly, as he puts it: “You’re not that good – you’re just not. You suck.” And while that might seem harsh, the real problem that the photographer identifies is that you can’t see that you’re not good enough. This makes a lot of sense because if you can’t identify that you need to improve, you’re not going to improve, or if you do, it’ll be at a much slower pace.

What I like about this bit is that Scott uses an example where he himself couldn’t understand why a competitor was getting more jobs. He had to really sit and analyze what made the difference, and that in itself is something that I think most photographers (myself included) aren’t used to doing.

The second point is more for working photographers or those trying to kickstart their career. And that’s: “You’re a nightmare to deal with. Nobody wants to work with you.” Scott makes the great point that even an email or direct message can lose you work, regardless of how good your portfolio is.

If you sound rude, curt, impatient, arrogant, etc, you sound unprofessional, and nobody wants to work with somebody who’s unprofessional. He also hires creatives for larger projects himself and explains that unprofessional online personas on social media, Facebook groups, and the like have prevented him from contacting talented individuals for work in the first place.

Scott’s videos are always entertaining and extremely funny. But they're particularly useful for jobbing photographers. Make sure you watch the full video for more top tips and hilarious anecdotes.

