Here's why this professional photographer shoots film for commercial work – and her analog advice for high-quality results

One of the advantages of film is that you can use old processes, such as cyanotype, to create unique- looking images

Shooting film in a digital world might sound unconventional, but for professional wedding photographer and analogue specialist Rachel Brewster-Wright, it's become her signature – and the reason many couples seek her out.

Little Vintage Photography founder Rachel shares with us why she chooses film for commercial work, what makes it so powerful for storytelling, and the key considerations photographers should keep in mind when capturing analog on the job.

Tell us a bit about yourself and your experience with film. I'm a wedding photographer, educator, writer and co-host of the Sunny 16 film photography podcast. As an Eighties child, I grew up with film and the creative possibilities it offered. I now specialize in analog processes, ranging from cyanotypes, anthotypes and wet plate through to more conventional film photography and darkroom printing.

Can you tell us about your wedding photography workflow and why you use film? I have a hybrid film and digital workflow. Digital ensures I get the shots I need so I can focus on capturing the special, more intimate pre- and post-ceremony moments on film. The two media complement each other. I want the photography to be an experience for the couple – a collaborative process of sorts where it is fully tailored to the client. I find shooting film helps with that. The old cameras, the process – they create a connection and conversation which is vital when shooting weddings.

Film isn't the easiest way to capture images, but it achieves stunning results that differ from those of your digital peers (Image credit: LittleVintagePhotography)

What do your clients think about having their wedding shot on film? It is part of the reason they choose me for their special day. They like the aesthetic and authenticity of film. Some are film shooters themselves but, more than that, it is a style that fits the look the couples want to achieve.

Does it narrow your audience or create more opportunities? Both. I'm a firm believer in quality over quantity, so I offer a specialist service that fits the way I like to work. Using film and the style it creates puts my services into a niche, but it is the one I want to be in. It also means that the couples who seek me out get exactly what they want.

"Film is part of the reason couples choose me for their big day. It fits the style they want to achieve," says Rachel (Image credit: LittleVintagePhotography)

Rachel's top five tips for shooting film commercially

1) Always use a tried and tested camera

A commercial shoot is not the time to test out your latest eBay purchase. Service your film cameras regularly and always carry a backup.

2) Shoot a film stock that you know well

That way you know how to get the best out of it and achieve the look that you want with no surprises.

3) Have a Sharpie with you

I use one to write the film speed on the cassettes. You may need to push film during a shoot and it is vital to keep track of this.

4) Take more film than you think you will need

You do not want to run out mid-shoot, so take plenty and at different speeds to account for changing or variable light.

5) Take a cheap, fun camera along with you too

Time permitting, a Holga or Lomo-style lo-fi camera, or even an Instax or Polaroid, can capture something a bit different.

Discover more of Rachel's work on the Little Vintage Photography Instagram or website.

