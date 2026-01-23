Fourth major photo award for striking Aoraki/Mount Cook aerial landscape shot, captured from an open airplane door...

This aerial landscape photo of was captured from a light aircraft in New Zealand with the Fujifilm GFX 100 II medium format camera

This vibrant aerial landscape photo captures the dramatic beauty of New Zealand's Southern Alps, frozen rivers of glacial blue, and the sweeping grandeur of Aoraki/Mount Cook National Park. But beyond its vivid color palette, stark contrast, and expansive perspective, the image tells a deeper story.

The photograph, titled Glacial Blue, was captured by Australian photographer Stuart Chape and has now secured its fourth major international award, having most recently been named People's Choice Award winner at the 2025 Australian Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year.

And the awarded photo was taken from the open door of a light aircraft... using a medium format camera marvel, and a zoom with an 'effective' 25-51mm zoom range, shot at 1/2200 sec, f/7.1, ISO 400.

The image showcases the mountains and the Tasman River, whose striking turquoise hue comes from fine glacial silt, known as glacial flour, created through glacial erosion. Suspended in water, these particles refract light to produce a mesmerizing palette of blue tones.

The effect is surreal, drawing viewers deep into New Zealand's wild heart. And beyond their beauty, these landscapes are under threat globally as climate change accelerates glacier melt, making such an image a powerful record of a rapidly changing natural world.

The story behind 'Glacial Blue'

Photographer Stuart Chape explains, "I took the photo while I was on holiday in New Zealand and had already planned the shot before I got there.

"I'm interested in patterns formed by the landscape and chartered a plane for it. It snowed just two days before the flight – something that was a bit unexpected in October, but it added another dimension to the photo."

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The image also won Gold and Silver at the 1830 Awards 2025, 1st Place at the Annual Photography Awards 2024, Natural Landscape winner at The Nature Photography Contest 2024, 3rd Prize at The Independent Photographer's Landscape Award, and an Honorable Mention at the 18th Color Awards.

The gear behind the shot

The do-it-all medium format camera to tempt full frame professionals (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

Chape captured the moment using a Fujifilm GFX 100 II medium format camera paired with a Fujinon GF 32-64mm f/4 R LM WR lens. The camera's 102MP sensor, paired with the X-Processor 5, offers world-class image-quality, fast AF (autofocus), and incredible dynamic range – ideal for capturing the unpredictable light and textures of alpine landscapes.

The lens's wide-to-standard zoom range allowed Cape to frame the sweeping scene from the aircraft without compromising detail.

The combination of medium format resolution, sharp optic, and in-body image stabilization ensured that every glacial rippke and mountain ridge was captured with pristine clarity.

Launched in 2023, the Fujifilm GFX 100 II remains a favorite for professional landscape and nature photographers, prized for its balance of size, performance, and image quality – and, as Chape demonstrates, its ability to turn a fleeting moment above New Zealand's mountains into a globally celebrated work of art.

The Fujinon GF 32-64mm F4 R LM WR medium format zoom is a fairly compact lens that goes extra-large in performance (Image credit: Matthew Richards)

AGNPOY competition

Now in its 23rd year, the Australian Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year exhibition celebrated the best of ANZANG wildlife, landscapes, and natural wonders.

Entries for the 2026 competition close 5PM ACDT on February 5, 2026, accepting images from across Australia, New Zealand, Antarctica, and New Guinea, across categories including Animals in Nature, Notanical, Animal Behaviour, Macro, Landscape, Threatened Species, Monochrome, Our Impact, Portfolio, and Junior.

For more information, visit the South Australian Museum website.

You might like...

Browse the best Fujifilm cameras and the best Fujifilm lenses.

Looking for competitions to enter? Here are 10 global photo contests now open for entries from January to May.