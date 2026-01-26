The world's best travel photographs are crowned – and the winning images are simply stunning

The 2025 Travel Photographer of the Year (TPOTY) winners have been announced, revealing a diverse collection of standout travel photography from around the world.

Judged anonymously by an international panel of imaging experts, the 2025 TPOTY shortlist was selected from more than 20,000 entries across 160 countries, making this one of the most competitive travel photography competitions in the world.

Since its launch, the competition has drawn photographers of all ages and backgrounds, from young enthusiasts to seasoned professionals. This latest winner's collection showcases the extraordinary range of contemporary travel imagery. For more information and the entire Winners' Gallery, visit the TPOTY website.

Overall winner & TPOTY 2025

Athanasios Maloukas, Greece

Location: Zamora, Spain

Tech info: Canon EOS R5 and R7, 24-70mm lens, RF 15-35mm f/1.8L IS USM and 70-200mm lens

"This recognition encourages me to continue working quietly and respectfully, telling stories that explore the depth of belief, ritual, and human connection across cultures. In a world of fast images, TPOTY is a powerful reminder of the value of thoughtful, enduring photography.

"Both of my awarded portfolios - on Anatolia’s Sufi rituals and the Yacente procession in Zamora - reflect my commitment to documenting spiritual traditions with sensitivity and depth. Working in environments shaped by silence, reverence, and low light demanded not only technical precision, but also emotional restraint.

"In both cases, intentional motion blur became a visual metaphor for the inner intensity of devotion — a way to honour what cannot be fully seen or explained. These images are the result of patience, presence, and deep listening."

Winner

Young POTY 14 years and under

Naomi Cech, Szech Republic/Czechia (age 11)

Location: Forest near town of Kraliky, the Czech Republic and Taï National Park, the Ivory Coast

Tech info: Canon EOS R10, RF 100-400mm f.5,6-8 IS USM, f/6.3, 1/6sec, ISO 100

"My journey around mushrooms: One early morning I have observed a nice tiny mushroom in the Bohemian forest of the Czech Republic… and a few month later I could discovered very different mushrooms during our walks through the Ivorian rain forest of the tropical Africa!"

Winner

Adventures & Experiences Portfolio

Sara Bardotti, Italy

Location: Yamal peninsula, Siberia, Russia

Tech info: Nikon D750, 24-70mm f/2.8 lens, f/2.8, 1/250sec, ISO 2000

"Italian photographer Sara Bardotti won the Adventures & Experiences portfolio category with her beautifully atmospheric black and white images of Nenet fishermen in Yamal peninsula, Siberia, Russia."

Winner

One Shot – Travel Portraits

Rahsan Firtina, Turkey

Location: Hanoi, Vietnam

Tech info: Sony A7R V, FE 28-70mm F2.8 GM II, f/2.8, 1/320sec, ISO 400

"Photo of a man sitting at the foreground, lost in thought, while retired colonel's play table tennis behind him."

Winner

One Shot – Green Planet

John Edwards, USA

Tech info: Nikon D850, 24-70mm f/2.8 lens, f/6.3, 1/100sec, ISO 100

"I captured this image shortly after sunrise in a quiet region of Thailand, whose name fittingly translates to 'Dawn of Happiness.' I noticed how perfectly the Buddha's figure reflected in the still water.

"To convey the spirit of the moment, I inverted the photograph, turning the reflection into an illusion where the sky above the Buddha becomes a tapestry of floating flowers and drifting plants.

'My intention was to create an image that mirrors the peaceful, dreamlike feeling of this sacred location, where the green textures and beautiful flowers of our world can be transformed into a new and unexpected reality.'

Winner

Best Single Image in Landscape, Weather & Climate Portfolio

Laetitia Guichard, France

Location: Ferté Alais, France

Tech info: Canon R7, EF 70-200mm f/2.8L IS II USM, f/7.1, 1/2500sec, ISO 800

"I took this photo during an airshow in France, at La Ferté-Alais. A funnel cloud formed during the show; some planes continued to fly, although there was still some distance between the planes and the funnel. Shortly afterwards, the weather cleared up."

Runner-up

Portfolio + Single Image: Cultures, Heritages & Beliefs

Feet in the Mud, Hearts in the Divine by Dashawatar Gopalkrishna Bade, India

Location: Bajirav Vihir, Natepute, Solapur, Maharashtra, India

Tech info: Nikon Z9, 35mm lens, f/5.6, 1/4sec, ISO 800

"The low-angle shot makes their movements look grand and dynamic, while the crisp blue sky with scattered clouds creates a stunning backdrop. In the background, a large group of Warkaris—men and women dressed in traditional white attire, colorful saris, turbans, and topis—sit in a semicircle, clapping and cheering.

"Their expressions show delight, devotion, and communal joy. Some carry palkhi flags and other sacred symbols associated with the Wari procession. The ground is bare earth, typical of the rural paths the Warkaris travel.

"The entire scene radiates community, devotion, energy, and cultural richness, capturing the spirit of the Pandharpur Wari—where singing, dancing, and unity are as sacred as the pilgrimage itself."

