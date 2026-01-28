Yes, this is a photo – and it just won an award: a mind-blowing aerial shot of Iceland reveals nature's art at its best

This award-winning photo only works because of where it was taking from...

This might look like abstract art – but it's a real place, seen from above. Capturing high over Iceland's remote highlands, Tree of Life transforms braided glacial rivers and mineral-rich streams into a striking, tree-like form, revealing a natural pattern invisible from the ground.

The aerial photography, by Italian photographer Isabella Tabacci, has just won First Place in AAP Magazine Issue #54: Nature, standing out among thousands of international entries for its revealing perspective and environmental storytelling.

The perspective turns the landscape into art, becoming almost a mythical symbol of nature's resilience.

'Tree of Life'

"This is an aerial view of Iceland's highlands, where braided glacial rivers and mineral-rich streams form a natural pattern resembling a glowing tree. Vibrant yellow-green branches spread across dark volcanic terrain, while a pale blue river curves like roots below. This rare formation shows nature's artistry, where water, sediment, and light create a living symbol of Earth's resilience."

With Tree of Life, Tabacchi reinforces her reputation as a photographer who reveals nature not just as it looks – but as it feels.

Specializing in landscape and aerial photography, Tabacchi is known for transforming natural environments into dreamlike, painterly compositions. Her work explores scale, abstraction, and emotional resonance of place.

She earned accolades such as the prestigious International Landscape Photographer of the Year (ILPOTY) and the Moscow International Foto Awards (MIFA), Siena Awards, and was published in National Geographic.

AAP Magazine #54: Nature

The AAP Magazine #54: Nature edition highlights 25 outstanding photographers from 11 countries across three continents, presenting a powerful and contemporary version of the natural world through photography.

You can explore Tabacchi's Tree of Life alongside the full selection of winning projects in the AAP Magazine #54: Nature. For this, visit the AAP Magazine website.

