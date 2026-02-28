March 2026 will contain great riches for astrophotographers, with the undoubted highlight — at least for those in western North America, Australia, New Zealand and Eastern Asia — being a total lunar eclipse.

Everyone will see the crescent moon glide gracefully past both Jupiter and the Pleiades, while those in the Northern Hemisphere will get great seasonal views of constellations (including Orion, Taurus, Canis Major, and Auriga) and deep-sky objects (such as Orion Nebula, Crab Nebula, M36, M37 and M38) before they begin to depart the post-sunset sky until September. March is also when the northern lights can be at their most intense.

Tuesday, March 3: A full Worm Moon and a total lunar eclipse

For astrophotographers in western North America, the early hours of Tuesday, 3 March, promise to be among the most exciting of the year. The last total lunar eclipse until New Year’s Eve in 2028 will see the moon’s surface turn a copper-reddish color during a 58-minute-long totality visible on the entire night-side of Earth (though Europe misses out entirely, and eastern North America sees only the penumbral and partial phases).

The picturesque totality — the effect of thousands of sunsets projected onto the lunar surface — can be imaged using a DSLR or mirrorless camera, together with a 300mm telephoto lens on a tripod (though 600mm is better).

Plan your shot using apps and websites such as Photo Ephemeris , PhotoPills and Planit Pro if you want to align the eclipsed moon with a foreground feature. Here are the times for totality across North America, though the preceding partial phases are worth watching an hour before:

March 11 - 22: Dark sky window opens

The moon reaches its last quarter phase tonight, rising around midnight. It makes the next seven nights — through the new moon on 18 March — perfect for dark skies and deep-sky astrophotography, with no bright moonlight until around 22 March.

Friday, 20 March: Vernal equinox

Today is the vernal equinox, when the sun is above the equator somewhere on Earth. A global event, it occurs at 09:46 a.m. EST in North America. Equinox means equal hours of day and night (qui is Latin for equal, nox for night) across the globe, and the beginning of spring in the Northern Hemisphere and winter in the Southern Hemisphere.

It may not seem like a celestial occasion for astrophotography, but the sunrise and sunset on the equinox have been meaningful events for humans for many thousands of years. For those willing to travel, there are several events to capture on the vernal equinox:

Friday, March 20: crescent moon and Venus

Look west tonight for the lovely sight of a super-slender 4%-illuminated waxing crescent moon just above a bright Venus. Now coming into its own, Venus will become a popular post-sunset object in the months ahead. Here, it will be seen only by those with a low horizon — and the moon will take some finding.

March 22-23: Pleiades and a crescent moon

Tonight is a great opportunity to find an 18%-illuminated waxing crescent moon shining just below the Pleiades or “Seven Sisters,” an open star cluster also known as M45. The two can be found in the southwestern sky for a few hours after sunset.

Your camera should detect Earthshine, a faint glow visible on the moon's dark limb — sunlight reflected by Earth onto the moon. Come back the following evening for a 25%-illuminated waxing crescent moon just above the Pleiades, though Earthshine may be harder to spot as the moon brightens.

March 25-26: Jupiter and the first quarter moon

Visible in the south just after sunset will be the first-quarter moon beside bright planet Jupiter, a two-night conjunction best photographed with a tripod, a mirrorless or DSLR camera and a 300mm lens.

