Xiaomi Mi 11T Pro coming soon – but will we see any camera changes?

It seems that Xiaomi will be launching updated versions of the Xiaomi Mi 11 and the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro in September. The latest rumors are pointing towards the two Xiaomi Mi 11T handsets featuring a few interesting upgrades, including new charging hardware and a different chipset.

This isn't an unexpected move from Xiaomi, as the camera phone company also did the same thing last year with the relaunch of the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro and the Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite.

According to GSMArena, which got its information from "a source from Vietnam", the Xiaomi Mi 11T Pro will retain the high end Snapdragon 888 chipset and 120Hz OLED display from the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro. However, the charging upgrade will see an upgrade, with the handset's 5,000 mAh battery reworked to be able to support 120W charging.

Unfortunately, we've yet to see any information regarding the Xiaomi Mi 11T Pro's camera setup. This means that it's unclear whether the 11T Pro will retain the 108MP main camera and the 13MP ultra-wide camera that the original Mi 11 Pro features – or whether we'll see an interesting upgrade.

In terms of pricing for the Pro model, the YouTube channel The Pixel has claimed that the handset will be around VND 13-15,000,000, which converts to around $600 / £450 / AU$850.

Meanwhile, we will also be seeing some changes to the base Xiaomi Mi 11 as well. Apparently, the Snapdragon 888 will disappear, replaced by a high end Dimensity chipset (GSMArena posits that it could possibly be the 1200). Meanwhile, other rumors suggest that it could feature a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra wide camer and a 3x "telemacro" camera. Apparently, it will also retain its 120Hz 20:9 screen, which will likely be the same panel as the original Mi 11.

We're expecting to see Xiaomi reveal the new Mi 11T series on 23 September, with the handsets made available globally at some point following that date.

