The Vivo X200 FE brings Zeiss cameras to a mini-flagship size

Vivo has taken the wraps off the Vivo X200 FE, a phone that distills some of the best of the company’s recent camera tech into a mini-flagship size (although sadly without that crazy Zeiss attachable lens).

Co-engineered by Zeiss, front and centre is a 50MP Zeiss main camera built around Sony’s IMX921 VCS Bionic sensor, which Vivo claims will produce richer colors and cleaner shadows. This is flanked by an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a second 50MP Zeiss periscope telephoto camera that delivers 3x optical shots and stretches all the way to a headline 100x digital zoom.

Vivo’s AI-assisted zoom in the X200 Pro and X200 Ultra is some of the most impressive I have tested yet, and I can’t wait to see if the X200 FE can produce the same results.

When it comes to video, the X200 FE can shoot in a max output of 4K/60p. Around the front, there is a 50MP selfie snapper, with portrait retouching to keep you looking your best.

Zeiss shooting modes found in Vivo’s recent flagships make the jump to the X200 FE. Stage Mode can now freeze erratic concert lighting, Telephoto Landscape gains Night processing for distant skylines in low light, and Multifocal Portrait can produce portrait effects anywhere between 23mm to 100mm for more flexibility. The camera also has a Street Photography Mode for candid snaps, and three Classic Negative film looks for social-media-ready shots. My favourite Vivo feature is also present, with the option to choose from different classic Zeiss lens bokeh shapes to fit your image.

Aside from the cameras, this mini-flagship is built around a 6.31-inch 1.5K OLED Zeiss Color Master display. The phone is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 9300+ processor, 12GB or 16GB of RAM, and 256GB or 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The X200 FE comes with on-device Gemini AI tricks like Circle to Search, as well as AI-editing hacks like AI Image Expander, AI Reflection Remover, and AI Eraser.

The X200 FE weighs in at 183g, but still has an IP68/IP69 sealing, which means you can keep shooting when the weather turns. And a 6,500mAh (in most markets) BlueVolt battery, coupled with 90W FlashCharge, promises a day’s shooting and recharging in under an hour.

Playfully styled for the Gen-Z market, the X200 FE features some bright colour-blocking in Yellow Glow, Black Luxe, Blue Breeze, or Pink Vibe. Though the phone will be available "globally", Vivo hasn’t revealed pricing yet or which markets the device will actually come to, though European availability is likely.

