Is Apple working on a 200MP iPhone camera?

A new wave of rumors is buzzing online: Apple could be working on an iPhone with a 200MP camera – a major leap for the tech giant, and it has got people pretty excited.

While some may roll their eyes at yet another rumor without solid confirmation, this one signals that Apple might finally step up in the smartphone camera game – something we have been waiting for. It feels like ages since we've seen any major camera upgrades in iPhones.

The latest speculations about the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro sparked some hopes: Apple is ditching earlier rumors of a horizontal camera bar (similar to the Google Pixel 9 Pro design). Instead, it might upgrade the iPhone 16 Pro's 12MP telephoto to a 48MP module with 10x hybrid zoom and a larger sensor. This all requires space, so the iPhone 17 Pro probably features a bigger, triple-lens camera island. If Apple follow its usual annual calendar for updates, the iPhone 17 Pro would be officially announced in September.

And now, the possibility of a 200MP camera is entering the conversation. Exciting.

An insider known as Digital Chat Station on Weibo has spilled some tea about Apple's design plans. Sadly, this information makes the rumor look unlikely to become a reality for the upcoming iPhone 17 line, as Apple is working on camera improvements years ahead.

But 2027 marks the 20th anniversary of the iPhone, and that could be the perfect moment for Apple to deliver a major camera overhaul. The iPhone 19 – or possibly a special anniversary edition, much like the iPhone X for the 10th birthday – could be the model to finally feature a 200MP camera.

And it's about time! To put things into perspective: the world's first 200MP smartphone camera debuted in August 2022 with the Motorola X30 Pro (later released globally as the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra). Following that, brands like Samsung and Xiaomi jumped on board with their 200MP models, including the Galaxy S24 and S25, or the Xiaomi Red Note 13+.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Meanwhile, Apple's most recent release – the iPhone 16 Pro Max (launched in September 2024) – still only features two 45MP cameras (out of the four cameras it has in total).

That's the scoop for now.

Saying that, there are some rumors around the iPhone 17 Pro, hinting not just at better camera quality but possibly an all-screen design, as Apple could be working on putting Face ID in an under-display camera... But this news kind of lost its spark compared to the 200MP camera rumor.

You might like...

If you are into smart photography, check out our guide to the best camera phones – and if you're an Apple diehard, take a look at the best iPhone for photography. We also have a guide to the best iPhone power bank to keep you shooting longer.