Xiaomi Introduces Redmi Pad 2 with special deals – I honestly had no idea you could get so much tablet for so little

Xiaomi has launched a new Redmi Pad 2 generation of its accessibly priced tablet series with three different memory options, three different colors, and the option of 4G connectivity.

The 11-inch tablet with 90Hz 2560 x 1600 (2.5K) display (that's 274ppi if you can't do the math in your head) and quad speakers is targeted at entertainment applications, though the power and pressure sensitve 'Smart Pen' should make it perfectly capable of basic photo editing too.

The tablet runs Xiaomi HyperOS 2, an updated version of the company's operating system. It is based on Android 15 and Xiaomi's own internet-of-things platform Vela. This newer version has AI search, AI art, AI calculator and AI speech recognition features (including subtitle generation and interpreter).

The unibody style design has a metallic look in every color combination (graphite gray, mint green, or lavendar purple) and contains a 9000mAh battery which can illuminate the screen to 500 nits in normal mode or 600 in an 'Outdoor mode'). Xiaomi say this will give you "Worry-free all day battery life."

It weighs 510g (1.12 pounds) and the official dimensions are 254.58mm x 166.04mm x 7.36mm.

The processing is driven by a Helio G100-Ultra chip on a 6nm process, made of 2 A76 and 6 A55 cores and a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU – a mid-range and power-efficient GPU that might not excite gamers but should please many.

The memory is available in three options 4GB RAM and 128GB storage, 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, or 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. Storage expansion of up to 2TB by card is possible too.

In both cases, the cameras are 8MP with a 1/4-inch sensor and f/2 lens on the rear and 5MP with a 1/5-inch sensor f/2.2 lens on the front. Both have a pixel size of 1.12μm.

The device is already available in the UK for 4GB+128GB, £129 or £189 for the cellular (4G) version. The launch (for the rest of this month) comes with an additional promotional price via the company's own site – 10% off plus a pad cover and 22.5W power adapter. Step up to the 4G version and that launch bundle includes Remi Buds 6 and a pen too. See the deals on the UK site:

🇬🇧 MI.com UK – 4GB / 128GB Redmi Pad 2 Pad £169 £129

🇬🇧 MI.com UK – 4GB / 128GB + Cellular (4G) Redmi Pad 2 £219 £189

The new pads can be ordered now, charging a £1 deposit, but will not ship until around the June 13-18.

We don't have a US date for the tablets – indeed Xiaomi, the world's third largest smartphone manufacturer, does not currently sell tablets of any description in the USA even though a ban on Xiaomi was lifted by the courts in 2021 (the federal court called the blacklisting "deeply flawed," which might be of interest to DJI followers too).

