iPhone 17 Air: could Apple be readying the world's thinnest camera phone?

The iPhone 17 is coming, probably in September assuming Apple follows its usual release schedule, and rumors are circulating about what we might expect from the new line-up. This is said to consist of four phones: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone 17 Air.

Little is known about what the iPhone 17 may look like, but this image of possible iPhone 17 test cases suggests a possible change to the camera island design (Image credit: Majin Bu)

Early reports from sources within Apple's supply chain suggest that the new iPhone 17 Air could replace the discontinued 'Plus' variant, as Apple potentially transitions to producing a thinner and lighter phone model that can rival Samsung's Galaxy S25 Edge. If the rumors are to be believed, the iPhone Air could be just 5.5mm thick, undercutting the 5.8mm S25 Edge to become the thinnest non-foldable camera phone in the world. The new iPhone would be positioned above the vanilla iPhone 17, but below the Pro models.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge - the main rival for Apple's rumored iPhone 17 Air (Image credit: Samsung)

It's also suggested that the camera hardware across the iPhone 17 line-up could be overhauled, with reports that Apple may move to a 24MP selfie camera, which would be a significant upgrade from the iPhone 16's 12MP front-facing camera. It's expected that the iPhone 17 will get a 48MP primary (wide-angle) camera, while the Pro Max could have wide, ultrawide and telephoto modules all with a 48MP resolution. Speculation also hints at possible 8K video recording capability for the Pro Max, which would be an iPhone first.

Story credit: BizzBuzz