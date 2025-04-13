Rumors about the iPhone 17 Pro cameras continue to circulate, with claims emerging that the iPhone 17 Pro series will not feature a horizontal camera bar after all.

Previously, speculation suggested that the cameras might be arranged horizontally – similar to the design of the Google Pixel 9 Pro and Pro XL. This information came initially from tipster Digital Chat Station, via Chinese social media network Weibo.

A user on X, @Mia_Katsuragi, shared that after six years, Apple could be shaking things up with its camera module design for the iPhone 17 Pro, Max, and Air models.

The post showed a neat tech breakdown image that offers some intriguing insights, hinting that the series might feature a sizable camera island while still keeping the beloved "ideal triangle" camera layout.

So, why this design change? It's because of the camera tech.

It seems Apple is planning to introduce a new, higher-resolution camera. The current 12MP telephoto camera is likely to be replaced with a powerful 48MP module that boasts a 10x hybrid zoom and improved stabilization.

To make sure the camera performs well (and does not have to deal with smaller megapixels, which would mean that the light performance would suffer) Apple is reportedly increasing the sensor size to gather more light.

The image on X shows that Apple might want to achieve this without moving the sensor; instead, it looks like the telephoto lens gets rotated. This shift means the LiDAR module no longer has space and will need a new home on the far end of the camera bump, alongside the LED flash and microphone.

Posted on X by @sonnydickson on 9th April 2025 (Image credit: @sonnydickson on X)

Another user, @sonnydickson, who frequently shares iPhone-related content, posted on X: "First look at some cases for the new iPhone 17 Pro – wow, that camera hole is huge! Apple's really turning heads with this design."

If this image is real, it seems likely that the iPhone 17 Pro, Max, and Air will feature Apple’s "ideal triangle" camera design, presented as a camera island with the LiDAR scanner, LED flash, and microphone all snugly on the right.

The iPhone 17 release date is expected in mid-September 2025. Various online sources say that all iPhone 17 models will come with a new 24MP selfie camera, and that the Pro models will support 8K video for the first time.

