New leak suggests OnePlus may ditch Hasselblad branding

A new leak from prolific leakster Digital Chat Station suggests that the upcoming OnePlus 15 could ship without Hasselblad branding for its camera system. It's also reported that the camera island may no longer be circular. The OnePlus 15's camera array is expected to comprise a primary (wide-angle) module, an ultrawide snapper, and a 3x periscope telephoto module.

The current OnePlus 13, complete with prominent Hasselblad branding (Image credit: OnePlus)

If OnePlus does indeed opt to go with self-developed camera branding, that would make it the first OnePlus phone since the OnePlus 8, launched in 2020, to not be developed in conjunction with the legendary Swedish camera brand. In 2021 OnePlus announced a three-year partnership with Hasselblad to help develop the Chinese brand's flagship camera phones, starting with the OnePlus 9 series that launched in March of that year. While the camera hardware in subsequent OnePlus handsets retained Sony image sensors, Hasselblad was employed to develop things like image processing, color tuning, and sensor calibration. And of course it can't be underestimated how much credibility the Hasselblad name has brought to OnePlus devices, given its esteemed status within the photographic community. But with the three year collaboration presumably ending last year, it therefore makes sense that this year we would see a return to a self-branded camera system for OnePlus's 2025 flagship handset.

The Hasselblad X2D 100C: an example of Hasselblad's premium medium format cameras. This brand link inevitably adds credibility to OnePlus's camera phones (Image credit: James Artaius)

Elsewhere, the OnePlus 15 is claimed to feature a 6.78-inch flat display with a 1.5K resolution and super-thin bezels. It's expected that the premium Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chipset will run the device, while power could come from a huge 7000mAh battery capable of 100W wired and 50W wireless charging. An ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint sensor and IP68/69 ingress protection have also been rumoured.

Assuming OnePlus sticks to its annual release schedule, we might expect the OnePlus 15 to launch this October.