Upgrade to medium format and save a wallet-bulging $800 off retail

By Sebastian Oakley
published

Upgrade to a 100MP medium format camera for less with these amazing early Black Friday deals from Adorama

GFX deals
(Image credit: Future)

If you have been using some of the best mirrorless cameras on the market or you have been using your old but gold DSLR camera and you're looking to upgrade to one of the best medium format camera as you simply have to own one of the highest resolution cameras out there to take your landscape photography to the next level or being is some incredible details for portraits.

Well in the early Black Friday camera deals you can now safe a massive $800 off either the Fujifilm GFX 50S II or the Fujifilm GFX100S over at Adorama.

Fujifilm GFX 50S II|

Fujifilm GFX 50S II|$3,999|$3,199
SAVE $800 at Adorama This medium format camera packs a 50-megapixel CMOS sensor into a small form factor body making this the perfect upgrade to full-frame cameras.

View Deal
Fujifilm GFX 100S|

Fujifilm GFX 100S|$5,999|$5,199
SAVE $800 at Adorama This medium format goliath packs a 102-megapixel CMOS sensor into a small form factor body. Able to take stunning images and 4K/30p, this is currently the pinnacle of photography without getting into the dizzy heights of Hasselblad price tags.

View Deal

Let's start with the 'smaller' megapixel cameras of the two, the Fujifilm GFX 50S II.  This stunning 50-megapixel medium format camera is a photographer's dream camera, compact so easy to take on many hiking adventures in search of that amazing landscape image while packing the best image quality currently on the market. While it still costs $3,199 at Adorama - that's an impressive $800 off which makes this already 'affordable' medium format camera even more accessible. 

Now if you simply want the best of the best, with quality and resolution then 100 megapixels is a MUST for anyone wanting to pull the most amount of detail from their images, and yet again Adorama is offering you $800 off retail, but with increased specs means a bit more moolah to spend - this time $5,199 - but it is totally worth it!

While most will look at these prices in disbelief that we are calling these cameras "affordable" - but in a market were these types of cameras are shooting high-end fashion shoots and other cameras from the likes of Hasselblad or Phase One cost TWICE as much, these two medium format offerings from Fujifilm really are worth every penny!

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specialising in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound and many more for various advertising campaigns, books and pre/post-event highlights.


He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected in to BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 


He is familiar with and shows great interest in medium and large format photography with products by Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa and Sinar and has used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI and everything in between. His work covers the genres of Equestrian, Landscape, Abstract or Nature and combines nearly two decades of experience to offer exclusive limited-edition prints to the international stage from his film & digital photography.

Related articles